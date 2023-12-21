McKenna: Right Decision For Luongo

Thursday, 21st Dec 2023 16:21 Town boss Kieran McKenna believes midfielder Massimo Luongo has made the right decision to hang up his international boots at this point in his career, while the Blues manager says he doesn’t yet know whether the likes of Sam Morsy, Cameron Burgess and Elkan Baggott will be away at tournaments during January. Luongo, 31, announced his retirement from international football yesterday, having won 45 full caps with Australia, scoring six goals. It’s understood the Sydney-born schemer was set to be named in the Socceroos’ squad for the AFC Asian Cup in Qatar next month before he opted to end his Australia career, perhaps with an eye on his Town future with his contract up at the end of the season. “It's Massimo's decision, first and foremost, his feelings and his discussions with his family about what is best for him and his family at this stage,” McKenna said. “I think he is exactly right to do that. “He has had a fantastic international career, playing for his country has meant an awful lot to him. “When he feels like that, it’s the stage of his career where he’s a young family and with all the commitments in club football, and with the travel concern, this would be the right decision. “I think it is nice to see him get well wishes from the Australian federation and a lot of appreciation for all the great games that he has had for Australia. “We are happy to have him here, not just for January but in general. He has been a really important player for us over the last 12 months and long may that continue.”

Luongo joined Town on trial a year ago, signing a deal to the end of the season in January having left Middlesbrough after a disappointing half-season in which he failed to make a senior appearance. Prior to that, he had left Sheffield Wednesday having been unable to agree new terms with the Owls. Since then, Luongo has become one of the mainstays of the Town team which first won promotion from League One and will be second in the Championship at the halfway stage. He has made 31 starts and seven sub appearances, scoring four times, and remarkably, Luongo has started only one defeat since he joined the club, the 4-3 loss to Saturday’s opponents Leeds in August. “His record this season is pretty incredible at individual level tied into the team's record and he has been a really important part of it,” McKenna reflected. “I think he is really enjoying his football. “He arrived here, having not played any football that season and he had injuries at times over the seasons before. “Thankfully, he has put together 12 months now, he's in a really good condition physically and playing some really good football, and also showing his experience and his professionalism here every day as well. “I think he is enjoying where he is at, and he is hungry to keep going and keep trying to perform.” While Luongo will definitely be remaining in Suffolk, both Sam Morsy, Egypt, and Elkan Baggott, Indonesia, have been named in provisional squads ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations and Asian Cup respectively. Baggott looks certain to make the final cut but Morsy appears more likely not to be included in the Pharaohs’ final party, although Africa Cup of Nations squads now feature 27 players. Cameron Burgess appears certain to be named in Australia’s squad for the Asian Cup. McKenna says he’s yet to hear anything: “No, there has been nothing confirmed yet. You don't know. Of course, it is a bit more difficult planning and it would be better if we knew, but that is just the way it is. “We will try to be as prepared as we can for whichever eventuality comes. Make sure we are as strong as we can possibly be for the games in that period.” Might who gets called up impact your January transfer window plans? “It can do, but again, we don't know at this point. It is hard, but you try and prepare for both eventualities. “But that's not just international duties. You need to be ready. The players you are talking about can pick up an injury at any point. You have to make sure we have enough cover for the rigours of the season. “Of course, the Asian Cup and the African Cup of Nations are two things in the calendar that you know are coming. You have to make sure you are ready for it. “As we’ve said before, as your team progresses as we have progressed, you're going to have more of these things to deal with. “That is the challenge ahead of us. We will try to be ready for this period coming up, but also injuries, illnesses, suspensions, all those things. “I think over the course of the season, it is important that you have the quality of depth to deal with players not being available for periods of time.”

Photo: AAP



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments