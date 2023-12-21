U18s Draw at Luton to Progress in PDL Cup

Thursday, 21st Dec 2023 21:55

The Blues’ U18s drew 3-3 with Luton Town at The Brache in their final group PDL Cup group game this afternoon.

Town were 3-1 behind at half-time before coming back to claim the point in the second period.

The result means the Blues finish second in their group behind Millwall with the top two going through to the knockout phase of the competition.

Town won the PDL Cup in 2022, beating 10-man Coventry City 7-0 in the final at Portman Road.





Photo: Action Images