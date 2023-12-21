Burgess in Australia Squad For Asian Cup

Thursday, 21st Dec 2023 23:02 Blues centre-half Cameron Burgess has been named in the 26-man Australia squad for the AFC Asian Cup, which gets under way in Qatar next month. The 28-year-old could miss up to six Town Championship matches as a result of the call-up with the competition running from January 10th to February 12th. Australia face Uzbekistan, Syria and India in the group stages. Burgess, who has won three full caps having picked up his first in September is confident that the Socceroos, who won the competition in 2015 when Massimo Luongo, who announced his international retirement earlier in the week was in the side, can go a long way into tournament this time around. “That’s the aim,” he said at this afternoon’s press conference prior to the squad announcement. “Ever since I’ve been involved with the Australian national side, we’ve played some big opponents. “Our attitude is much the same as it is here at Ipswich – we’ll take anyone on and I think we’ve shown that in our performances since I’ve been involved. “So, yes, I’m confident enough that we can go and do the best we can in the tournament. Obviously, nothing is handed to you, I suppose, but something we’ll look to do as a team is to attack in every game and look to get as far as we can in the tournament and hopefully go and win it.” The Scotland-born centre-half admits he will be disappointed to miss out on Town’s games while he is away. The first Championship match Burgess will be absent for is the Sunderland home game on January 13th, while it seems unlikely he would play in the Millwall match at Portman Road on February 14th, two days after the final, which would be a total of six fixtures should Australia go all the way with Leicester (A), Rotherham (H), Preston (A) and West Brom (H) the other games. “It will be bittersweet a little bit but obviously it is something that I am very proud to be able to do, but at the same time it has been the things I’ve done with my teammates and coaches here that have got me to that level and that stage, for which I owe them a lot,” he said. “So, while it’s a little bit bittersweet, I have all the faith in the world that if I’m not going to be here for a little bit of time, I know they will do their utmost in my absence.” Also set to be on international duty in Qatar is another Town central defender, Elkan Baggott, who has become a permanent fixture in the Indonesia squad. The 21-year-old has been named in a preliminary squad for a pre-tournament training camp. Burgess admitted there had been a bit of banter between the pair, adding: “Yes, we did have a look at it and I think there is a chance that we could end up facing each other. “Obviously, with it being a tournament, you don’t know how things are going to go with the draw and stuff like that, but it could happen. “That would be an interesting one for both of us and I’m hoping that Elkan and his team can have a good tournament as well. It’s something we are both looking forward to.” Australia get their campaign under way when the take on India at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan on Saturday 13th January. The Socceroos subsequently face Syria at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha on Thursday 18th January, before they complete their group games against the Uzbeks at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah on Tuesday 23rd January. Also in the squad is Portsmouth's Kusini Yengi, elder brother of Blues youngster Tete Yengi.

Photo: Reuters



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



MickMillsTash added 00:06 - Dec 22

So many reasons why tournaments should not be in Qatar - not just the ones taking our best centre back out of action for 5 weeks

0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments