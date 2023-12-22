Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Young Duo Join Wanderers on Loan
Friday, 22nd Dec 2023 14:30

Academy youngsters Paul Moodie and Jessie Ayoola have joined Ipswich Wanderers on loan.

The pair go straight into the Wanderers squad for Saturday’s Isthmian League North clash with Felixstowe & Walton United at Humber Doucy Lane (KO 3pm).

Moodie is a central midfielder, while Ayoola (pictured) plays at centre-half, the duo both having been regulars in the U21s squad this season.


Photo: James Ager



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



churchmans added 15:26 - Dec 22
How much is it on the turnstile?
0


You need to login in order to post your comments

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2023