Young Duo Join Wanderers on Loan
Friday, 22nd Dec 2023 14:30
Academy youngsters Paul Moodie and Jessie Ayoola have joined Ipswich Wanderers on loan.
The pair go straight into the Wanderers squad for Saturday’s Isthmian League North clash with Felixstowe & Walton United at Humber Doucy Lane (KO 3pm).
Moodie is a central midfielder, while Ayoola (pictured) plays at centre-half, the duo both having been regulars in the U21s squad this season.
Photo: James Ager
