Young Duo Join Wanderers on Loan

Friday, 22nd Dec 2023 14:30 Academy youngsters Paul Moodie and Jessie Ayoola have joined Ipswich Wanderers on loan. The pair go straight into the Wanderers squad for Saturday’s Isthmian League North clash with Felixstowe & Walton United at Humber Doucy Lane (KO 3pm). Moodie is a central midfielder, while Ayoola (pictured) plays at centre-half, the duo both having been regulars in the U21s squad this season. Big game on Saturday at The Doucy vs @Felixseasiders



Consuming football on TV is easy and convenient, but going to watch a local level live game at 3pm on a Saturday, really gives something back to grassroots and all the people that give everything to keep it alive⚽️ pic.twitter.com/6HBcO5l6KP — Ipswich Wanderers FC (@_IWFC) December 21, 2023

Photo: James Ager



churchmans added 15:26 - Dec 22

How much is it on the turnstile? 0

