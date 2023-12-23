Baggott to Join Up With Indonesia on New Year's Day

Saturday, 23rd Dec 2023 10:42

Blues centre-half Elkan Baggott will join up with the Indonesia squad ahead of the AFC Asian Cup on New Year’s Day.

The 21-year-old was named in a a 29-man party for a pre-competition training camp in Türkiye earlier this week which is already under way without their overseas players.

Assistant coach Nova Arianto has now confirmed that Baggott and Wolves centre-half Justin Hubner will join up next week.

“[Baggott and Hubner] are planning to [join the training camp in Turkey] on January 1st 2024,” Nova told CNNIndonesia.com.

That means Baggott will miss the FA Cup tie at AFC Wimbledon on January 6th, a game the central defender is likely to have been involved with his only senior domestic action this season having been in cup competition.

In addition, he will be unavailable for up to six Championship matches, although it’s unlikely he would have been in the 20-man squad for those games.

During their training camp, Indonesia will play friendlies against Libya in Antalya on January 2nd and 5th, then Iran having travelled to Qatar, which is hosting the finals, on January 9th.

The party will be reduced by one before Indonesia face Vietnam, Iraq and Japan in Group D, the AFC having increased the size of squads to 26 from 23 earlier this week.

Baggott, who is all but certain to make the final party, has previously won 19 full caps, scoring two international goals.

On Thursday night, Cameron Burgess was confirmed in Australia's 26-man squad for the tournament.





Photo: Matchday Images