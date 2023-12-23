Tuanzebe Returns For Blues at Leeds

Saturday, 23rd Dec 2023 11:55 Town boss Kieran McKenna has made one change for this afternoon’s top-of-the-table live-on-Sky game against Leeds United at Elland Road with Axel Tuanzebe coming in for Luke Woolfenden. Tuanzebe joins Cameron Burgess at the heart of the defence for second-placed Town with Woolfenden dropping to the bench, where there is one further change with Dominic Ball coming in and Dane Scarlett left out of the 20. Leeds, who are third, name the same side as drew 1-1 at home to Coventry a week ago but with Ian Poveda and Junior Firpo replacing Jaidon Anthony and Luke Ayling among the subs. Leeds: Meslier, Gray, Spence, Struijk (c), Rodon, Ampadu, Kamara, James, Summerville, Rutter, Piroe. Subs: Darlow, Firpo, Cooper, Bamford, Poveda, Gnonto, Gelhardt, Gruev, Joseph. Town: Hladky, Clarke, Tuanzebe, Burgess, Davis, Morsy (c), Luongo, Burns, Chaplin, Broadhead, Hirst. Subs: Walton, Williams, Woolfenden, Ball, Taylor, Hutchinson, Harness, Jackson, Ladapo. Referee: Stephen Martin (Staffordshire).



Photo: Matchday Images



GSH71 added 12:05 - Dec 23

Does anyone know what has happened to George edmundson , he hasn’t been on the bench for ages , is he ill or just not match fit ?? 2

BrockleyBlue78 added 12:08 - Dec 23

My guess GSH71 is he’s off in Jan, sadly 2

Suffolkboy added 12:35 - Dec 23

Losing good squad members ,and ITFC blues.is always tinged with sadness and regret ; but in KM and Co we have probably the best and most focused Management team . Planning for progress is exciting but hard headed decisions become part of the game .

ITFC will institute changes ,the makeup of the playing squad will evolve , just as the’background ‘ team sees change .

COYB 0

