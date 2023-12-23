Tuanzebe in Provisional Congo DR Squad

Saturday, 23rd Dec 2023 12:19 Blues central defender Axel Tuanzebe is a surprise name in Congo DR’s 45-man provisional squad ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations, which takes place in Cote d’Ivoire next month. The 26-year-old was born in Bunia in Congo DR but moved to the UK as a child. The former Manchester United man has never played for his native country at any level and has represented England at U19, U20 and U21 levels. It remains to be seen whether Tuanzebe, who joined Town in September after leaving Old Trafford at the end of last season, would be interested in representing Congo DR even if he is named in the final squad, especially at a stage of his career where he is starting to get back into regular club action with the Blues having been hampered by injury in previous seasons. If he did go, it would be a big blow to the Blues with two other central defenders, Cameron Burgess and Elkan Baggott called up by Australia and Indonesia for the AFC Asian Cup. They are set to miss up to six Town Championship matches as a result. Town are also waiting to discover whether skipper Sam Morsy will be in the final Egypt squad for the Africa Cup of Nations, the midfielder having been named in a provisional 55-man party.



Photo: Matchday Images



