McKenna: As I Understand It, Axel Won't Be Going to Africa Cup of Nations

Saturday, 23rd Dec 2023 15:35 Town boss Kieran McKenna says that as he understands it, central defender Axel Tuanzebe won’t be joining up with the DR Congo squad at the Africa Cup of Nations. Former England U19, U20 and U21 international Tuanzebe was a surprise inclusion in the DR Congo’s 45-man provisional party ahead of the tournament, which takes place in Cote d’Ivoire next month, the 26-year-old not having played for the country of his birth at any level previously. McKenna says he and the former Manchester United man have spoken about the situation this week. “I’ve had a couple of discussions with Axel this week about it,” he said. “As understand it currently, he won’t be going but Axel’s in communication with their federation and I’m sure that will get sorted.” Thursday saw Cameron Burgess’s inclusion in the Australia squad for the AFC Asian Cup confirmed with the central defender set to miss up to six Championship matches as a result. “As I’ve said before, that’s the reality of progression,” McKenna reflected. “Twelve months ago we had zero internationals and we weren’t playing against Leeds United. “You do well, you improve, you get more call-ups, you have more difficult games and that’s the way it is. “Of course, everyone’s happy for Cameron on a personal level, we’d love to have had him here for those games, that’s disappointing, but that’s the international calendar and everyone has to live by it.” Town are still waiting to discover whether skipper Sam Morsy will be in the final Egypt squad for the Africa Cup of Nations, the midfielder having been named in a provisional 55-man party.

