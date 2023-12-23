Foyo Joins Torquay on Loan

Blues youngster Osman Foyo has joined National League South Torquay United on loan.

The 19-year-old, who featured for the Town first team in pre-season having joined the club after leaving Norwich in January, was handed his Gulls debut in this afternoon’s 2-0 defeat at Chelmsford City, who currently have his Blues U21s teammates Henry Gray and Fin Barbrook on loan.

“We welcome Osman – or ‘Ossie’ as we’re calling him at the moment – to our club. He comes well-recommended by Ipswich Town,” Gulls boss Gary Johnson said.

“We’ve confirmed that we think what Ipswich think, and we feel that he can play a big part in our quest for promotion.

“Ossie can play in two or three positions, either as a midfield player or a striker, so we look forward to the Yellow Army seeing him.”





Photo: Matchday Images