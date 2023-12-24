Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Leeds United 4-0 Ipswich Town - Extended Highlights
Sunday, 24th Dec 2023 09:32

Extended highlights of yesterday's 4-0 defeat at Leeds United.


Photo: Matchday Images



IpswichT62OldBoy added 10:10 - Dec 24
First goal clear foul before the corner, second goal, Morsy would usually have flattened Somerville and taken the yellow
bobble added 10:36 - Dec 24
own goal killed us off
