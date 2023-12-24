Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Merry Christmas From TWTD
Sunday, 24th Dec 2023 20:14

We’d like to wish all TWTD readers and contributors a very merry Christmas and a happy new year.

Many thanks for all your site visits, forum posts, news comments, blogs, retweets, Facebook likes, emails, news tip-offs and advert clicks over the last year.

Here’s to Town's 2024 continuing in the same superb vein as 2023!

Cheers,

Phil and Gav (and Mark)


keighleyblue added 20:43 - Dec 24
We're lucky to have you so thank you all, and merry christmas, these ARE the days!
gosblue added 20:45 - Dec 24
Merry Christmas to all Blues everywhere. Especially to you guys. You do an amazing job. Long may it continue. MXYB
