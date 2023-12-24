Merry Christmas From TWTD

Sunday, 24th Dec 2023 20:14 We’d like to wish all TWTD readers and contributors a very merry Christmas and a happy new year. Many thanks for all your site visits, forum posts, news comments, blogs, retweets, Facebook likes, emails, news tip-offs and advert clicks over the last year. Here’s to Town's 2024 continuing in the same superb vein as 2023! Cheers, Phil and Gav (and Mark)

Photo:



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



keighleyblue added 20:43 - Dec 24

We're lucky to have you so thank you all, and merry christmas, these ARE the days! 1

gosblue added 20:45 - Dec 24

Merry Christmas to all Blues everywhere. Especially to you guys. You do an amazing job. Long may it continue. MXYB 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments