Merry Christmas From TWTD
Sunday, 24th Dec 2023 20:14
We’d like to wish all TWTD readers and contributors a very merry Christmas and a happy new year.
Many thanks for all your site visits, forum posts, news comments, blogs, retweets, Facebook likes, emails, news tip-offs and advert clicks over the last year.
Here’s to Town's 2024 continuing in the same superb vein as 2023!
Cheers,
Phil and Gav (and Mark)
Photo:
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 294 bloggers
Opposition Preview - Leicester City by ad_wilkin
On Boxing Day, Portman Road will host the runaway leaders of the Championship. A team that have only dropped points on four occasions, have a goal difference of +28 and a squad brimming with Premier League quality talents.
Opposition Preview - Leeds United (Away) by ad_wilkin
Town have now played 22 of the other 23 teams in the division with Leicester still to come on Boxing Day so I’m switching the structure of these up a bit as I’ve already given a lowdown of most of the squad in the first half. You can find that
"Your Dad's Not Proud of You" by TK421
May 2013 is unlikely to be a time that is remembered with great fondness by the Blue Army. Mick McCarthy had taken over six months previously and very effectively steadied a listing ship which had subsequently limped into 14th place in the Championship, backed by average crowds of 17,500 and with DJ Campbell top scoring with ten goals.
I Take Your Point by Moggasknockdown
“Rivalry adds so much to the charms of one's conquests.”- Louisa May Alcott
Opposition Preview - Norwich City by ad_wilkin
“Norwich City we’re coming for you,” has reverberated around Portman Road ever since it first looked likely the Super Blues could achieve promotion from League One. Now the time is finally here.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]