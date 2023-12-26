Chaplin: I Feel the Best I've Ever Felt

Tuesday, 26th Dec 2023 06:00 Conor Chaplin is the only outfield player in the Town squad to have an ever-present record in the Championship this season and despite the obvious disappointment of Saturday’s 4-0 defeat at Leeds he continues to enjoy life as an Ipswich player. Asked how he was finding things at the moment, Chaplin said: “I feel good, the best I’ve ever felt. I think just churning out the games, it’s a lot easier when it’s game after game after game. I find it a lot easier like that. “Get yourself into a rhythm; it’s just about recovering. I’ve learned how to best recover my body and it’s all individual. I’ve learned that throughout the years, probably age helps that, and I feel really good. I feel amazing.” Chaplin, who needs only two more to hit the 50-goal mark in all competitions, and teammate Nathan Broadhead have both netted eight goals in the league this season but when it was put to him that he might have targeted double figures before Christmas, he was quick to refute the suggestion. “I don’t really break it down into before Christmas and after Christmas at all,” he explained. “The big thing is about how the squad gets on and how the lads are getting on. That’s a big thing for me generally and helping as much as I can.” Tonight’s visit of leaders Leicester, the third in a run of four consecutive league fixtures featuring the Blues to be broadcast live by Sky Sports, provides the ideal opportunity for manager Kieran McKenna and his players to not only recover from Saturday’s setback but close the gap on the Foxes to just three points. There are few better occasions than to see Town in action under the Portman Road floodlights, a tradition that goes back a long way, and Chaplin revealed that he and his colleagues look forward to performing in such circumstances every bit as much as their supporters relish the prospect of witnessing events unfold. Asked if playing under the lights was something he particularly enjoyed, Chaplin said: “Yes, it is. I think it’s the best and if you ask anyone out there, they’re the best ones, under the lights at Portman Road, at home with your home crowd behind you. “It’s amazing and I can’t wait for the game. It will be a really exciting game for everyone, not because of the opponents, just that under the lights at Portman Road is always like that.”

Chaplin was also quizzed about the Championship now and how it compares to when he was playing in the second tier with Barnsley in the 2020/21 season and he replied: “It’s way, way better this year. I think there’s better clubs in it, better teams, better coaches. “Football’s changed a little bit in that time, definitely, in terms of more tactically better coaches, I think, and it’s been a good challenge but one that we’re doing well with so far.” How does he find the hectic Christmas schedule? “I love it. Genuinely, I love it,” he said. “I know a lot of people complain about matches and stuff like that, a lot of them, but I love it. “I’d rather play every day of the week rather than training and match day is the best day of the week, so I love it. It’s just about playing and recovery, which is a big thing.” On the subject of recovery, a key element at any time but particularly at this time of the year when he and his colleagues are playing four games in just nine days, Chaplin praised those responsible at Town for ensuring the players’ fitness is as good as possible in trying circumstances. “For sure, the staff behind the scenes that nobody really sees or they don’t get the plaudits, are crucial to any club,” he added. “They’re amazing here, they go above and beyond. We’ve got everything we need to sort of have a successful season in terms of that. People really, really help as much as they can and that’s sort of the ethos at the football club.” With the January transfer window set to open next week, supporters are already busy speculating which players Town might target, chief executive Mark Ashton having already promised signings will be forthcoming to bolster the club’ bid for a Premier League return. Chaplin welcomes the addition of new faces, which worked so well for the club almost a year ago when Broadhead, Harry Clarke and Massimo Luongo, together with loan capture George Hirst, all came on board to freshen things up and add strength to the squad. “That’s football, that’s evolution and that’s what you want as a player,” said Chaplin. “I personally want the club to be aiming for big things, to have a big ambition like myself. “That’s probably something that really helped in the last January window. I don’t know what the club’s plans are, obviously I don’t, but for sure any additions would be welcome if it helps the club.” The transfer activity at Portman Road has actually started already with Tottenham loanee Dane Scarlett set to return to north London after making 12 substitute appearances, without managing to find the net, in the Championship this season. Chaplin had words of encouragement for the 19-year-old striker, who has scored 16 goals in 32 England appearances spread across U15, U16, U19, U20 and U21 levels. “He’s a really, really good kid. He’s got bundles of talent but it has been tough for him in terms of game time here,” said Chaplin. “Hirsty’s obviously been doing really well so it’s tough in that aspect for him and he would have hoped to have played more. “But hopefully he’s going back to Tottenham to be in and around the squad with a lot of lads going away for international duty in terms of January, the Asian Cup and AFCON. “Fingers crossed he can have an impact there – that would be brilliant to see because he’s a really nice lad.” Finally, Chaplin referred to the players’ busy round of hospital and hospice appearances last week, an annual event to help spread seasonal joy to people of all ages, revealing that he and his colleagues enjoy doing their bit every bit as much as those on the receiving end. He said: “It’s very important and I’ve said it plenty of times in interviews. The club is the heartbeat of the community, the fans, the people, and I think it’s amazing to be able to go there and make a difference to people and what people don’t realise is the difference that it makes to us as well. The lads really enjoy it and get involved in it, which is really, really important.”

