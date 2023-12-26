Maresca: Hirst Was So Keen to Go Back to Town
Tuesday, 26th Dec 2023 09:50
Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca says George Hirst made it very clear that he wanted to rejoin the Blues in the summer following his successful loan spell in the second half of 2022/23 and is pleased that the £1.5 million move has worked out for the 24-year-old.
Hirst was the Blues’ only loan signing in their outstanding January transfer window a year ago, scoring seven times as he helped Town to return to the Championship.
This season, the one-time Sheffield Wednesday trainee has netted six times and picked up six assists this season.
Maresca, whose table-topping Foxes side is at Portman Road this evening, says the former England U17, U18, U19 and U20 international made it abundantly clear where he wanted to be playing football this season.
“He was so keen to go back there,” Maresca told the Leicester Mercury. “He asked me a few times: ‘Please can I go? They want me. I was there last year’.
“Because they created some magic going from League One to the Championship, they want to be all together.
“I’m watching that he’s scoring goals and doing well, so I’m happy for him. But hopefully on Tuesday he can take some rest.”
Hirst had made only two substitute appearances for the Foxes having joined them from Belgian side OH Leuven in the summer of 2019.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 294 bloggers
Opposition Preview - Leicester City by ad_wilkin
On Boxing Day, Portman Road will host the runaway leaders of the Championship. A team that have only dropped points on four occasions, have a goal difference of +28 and a squad brimming with Premier League quality talents.
Opposition Preview - Leeds United (Away) by ad_wilkin
Town have now played 22 of the other 23 teams in the division with Leicester still to come on Boxing Day so I’m switching the structure of these up a bit as I’ve already given a lowdown of most of the squad in the first half. You can find that
"Your Dad's Not Proud of You" by TK421
May 2013 is unlikely to be a time that is remembered with great fondness by the Blue Army. Mick McCarthy had taken over six months previously and very effectively steadied a listing ship which had subsequently limped into 14th place in the Championship, backed by average crowds of 17,500 and with DJ Campbell top scoring with ten goals.
I Take Your Point by Moggasknockdown
“Rivalry adds so much to the charms of one's conquests.”- Louisa May Alcott
Opposition Preview - Norwich City by ad_wilkin
“Norwich City we’re coming for you,” has reverberated around Portman Road ever since it first looked likely the Super Blues could achieve promotion from League One. Now the time is finally here.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]