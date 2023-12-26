Maresca: Hirst Was So Keen to Go Back to Town

Tuesday, 26th Dec 2023 09:50 Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca says George Hirst made it very clear that he wanted to rejoin the Blues in the summer following his successful loan spell in the second half of 2022/23 and is pleased that the £1.5 million move has worked out for the 24-year-old. Hirst was the Blues’ only loan signing in their outstanding January transfer window a year ago, scoring seven times as he helped Town to return to the Championship. This season, the one-time Sheffield Wednesday trainee has netted six times and picked up six assists this season. Maresca, whose table-topping Foxes side is at Portman Road this evening, says the former England U17, U18, U19 and U20 international made it abundantly clear where he wanted to be playing football this season. “He was so keen to go back there,” Maresca told the Leicester Mercury. “He asked me a few times: ‘Please can I go? They want me. I was there last year’. “Because they created some magic going from League One to the Championship, they want to be all together. “I’m watching that he’s scoring goals and doing well, so I’m happy for him. But hopefully on Tuesday he can take some rest.” Hirst had made only two substitute appearances for the Foxes having joined them from Belgian side OH Leuven in the summer of 2019.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Nutkins_Return added 10:32 - Dec 26

Ability is there but more than anything this is the blueprint for recruitment. Players that really really want to be here!! It's also testament to the environment McKenna and team have put in place.



More than the sum of our parts! 0

pennblue added 10:42 - Dec 26

Nice comments from Enzo. Definitely the right decision, these players need to be playing football. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments