Three Changes For Blues Against Leicester

Tuesday, 26th Dec 2023 18:59 Town boss Kieran McKenna has made three changes for this evening’s live-on-Sky game against leaders Leicester at Portman Road. Luke Woolfenden, Jack Taylor and Marcus Harness come into the team for Axel Tuanzebe, Massimo Luongo and Nathan Broadhead, who all drop to the bench. For Leicester, Conor Coady comes in for James Justin, who is among the subs alongside on-loan Manchester City defender Callum Doyle, back after three months out with a knee injury. Town: Hladky, Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis, Morsy (c), Taylor, Burns, Chaplin, Harness, Hirst. Subs: Walton, Williams, Tuanzebe, Ball, Luongo, Hutchinson, Broadhead, Jackson, Ladapo. Leicester: Hermansen, Coady, Vestergaard, Faes, Ricardo, Winks, Ndidi, Dewsbury-Hall, Mavididi, Fatawu, Daka. Subs: Stolarczyk, Justin, Doyle, Casadei, Iheanacho, Souttar, Choudhury, Cannon, Yunus. Referee: Sam Barrott (West Riding).

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Number22 added 19:01 - Dec 26

Certainly a tough fixture, all the pressure is on them though. COYB. 0

PMK added 19:15 - Dec 26

I never like to see broadhead not in the starting 11. 1

TimmyH added 19:29 - Dec 26

Same for Harness starting in the 11...whenever he starts he looks underwhelming, no early concessions please! COYB! 0

readtheleaguetable added 19:35 - Dec 26

It’s Boxing Day. The fans will want the concessions open early 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments