McKenna: Hirst Set For Scan

Tuesday, 26th Dec 2023 23:07 Town boss Kieran McKenna says he expects striker George Hirst to undergo a scan over the next few days having suffered a hamstring injury in the first half of this evening’s 1-1 draw with Leicester at Portman Road. Hirst, facing his old club, appeared to overstretch and underwent treatment on the pitch before going off and then when he came back on pulling up. “He felt his hamstring,” McKenna said. “He thought initially it was cramp, which was why he went off and went to go back on again, he felt it was just cramp. But as he went to go back on, he was feeling it. “I would imagine it’s a strain of some degree and I’m sure it will be scanned in the next few days.”



Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Linkboy13 added 23:10 - Dec 26

Massive blow we will need to get someone in the January transfer window. 0

Saxonblue74 added 23:19 - Dec 26

Don't panic Linkboy, we don't know the extent of it yet. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments