Tottenham Recall Scarlett

Wednesday, 27th Dec 2023 09:46

Town have confirmed that striker Dane Scarlett has been recalled by his parent club Tottenham Hotspur.

Manager Kieran McKenna revealed on Saturday that he anticipated the 19-year-old, who made only 12 sub appearances during his time at Portman Road, was set to return to the Premier League side.

“There’s conversations with Tottenham at the moment,” McKenna told BBC Radio Suffolk. “I think it looks very likely that he’ll be recalled. Tottenham have injury issues at the moment and they have their main forward [Son Heung-min] going to the Asian Cup at the start of January as well.”









Photo: Matchday Images