Agent: Hladky Priorities Agreeing Town Contract Extension and Promotion
Wednesday, 27th Dec 2023 11:08
Blues keeper Vaclav Hladky’s agent has responded to claims of Celtic interest in the Czech, who has established himself as Town’s number one this season.
Reports that the Glasgow giants were keen on Hladky, 33, have been circulating over the last week or so, although none from particularly reliable sources.
Hladky, who previously played in Scotland with St Mirren prior to his spell with Salford City and also interested Aberdeen in January this year, is out of contract in the summer with clubs able to begin discussions regarding terms from the turn of the year.
But Hladky’s agent Martin Stepanovsky says negotiating a new deal with Town and winning promotion to the Premier League is the main focus.
“We have some teams registering inquiries, which is understandable given Vaclav's performances, the position of Ipswich and the expiring contract,” the Daily Record reports.
“However, the priority is to agree on an extension and advance to the Premier League.”
Hladky has been one of the stars of Town’s season, having come into the side after Christian Walton suffered a plantar fascia injury in pre-season.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 294 bloggers
Opposition Preview - Leicester City by ad_wilkin
On Boxing Day, Portman Road will host the runaway leaders of the Championship. A team that have only dropped points on four occasions, have a goal difference of +28 and a squad brimming with Premier League quality talents.
Opposition Preview - Leeds United (Away) by ad_wilkin
Town have now played 22 of the other 23 teams in the division with Leicester still to come on Boxing Day so I’m switching the structure of these up a bit as I’ve already given a lowdown of most of the squad in the first half. You can find that
"Your Dad's Not Proud of You" by TK421
May 2013 is unlikely to be a time that is remembered with great fondness by the Blue Army. Mick McCarthy had taken over six months previously and very effectively steadied a listing ship which had subsequently limped into 14th place in the Championship, backed by average crowds of 17,500 and with DJ Campbell top scoring with ten goals.
I Take Your Point by Moggasknockdown
“Rivalry adds so much to the charms of one's conquests.”- Louisa May Alcott
Opposition Preview - Norwich City by ad_wilkin
“Norwich City we’re coming for you,” has reverberated around Portman Road ever since it first looked likely the Super Blues could achieve promotion from League One. Now the time is finally here.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]