Agent: Hladky Priorities Agreeing Town Contract Extension and Promotion

Wednesday, 27th Dec 2023 11:08 Blues keeper Vaclav Hladky’s agent has responded to claims of Celtic interest in the Czech, who has established himself as Town’s number one this season. Reports that the Glasgow giants were keen on Hladky, 33, have been circulating over the last week or so, although none from particularly reliable sources. Hladky, who previously played in Scotland with St Mirren prior to his spell with Salford City and also interested Aberdeen in January this year, is out of contract in the summer with clubs able to begin discussions regarding terms from the turn of the year. But Hladky’s agent Martin Stepanovsky says negotiating a new deal with Town and winning promotion to the Premier League is the main focus. “We have some teams registering inquiries, which is understandable given Vaclav's performances, the position of Ipswich and the expiring contract,” the Daily Record reports. “However, the priority is to agree on an extension and advance to the Premier League.” Hladky has been one of the stars of Town’s season, having come into the side after Christian Walton suffered a plantar fascia injury in pre-season.

waveneyblue added 11:26 - Dec 27

Please get this man signed up. He is crucial to how we play. 0

Kirbmeister added 11:30 - Dec 27

He’s not going to be playing for that pub team. 0

BuckieBlue added 11:32 - Dec 27

Must be a nice boost to Hladky to think he's wanted at Celtic to (presumably) replace an ex-England in Hart, but great he seems to want to stay. 0

