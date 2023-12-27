Skipper Morsy Handed One-Match Ban
Wednesday, 27th Dec 2023 17:04
Town skipper Sam Morsy will miss Friday’s home game against QPR having been handed a one-game ban for a breach of FA Rule E3.1 following the 2-0 win away against his old club Middlesbrough earlier this month.
An FA statement reads: “Sam Morsy has been suspended for one match and fined £5,000 for a breach of FA Rule E3.1 following Ipswich Town’s EFL Championship fixture against Middlesbrough on Saturday 9th December.
“The Ipswich Town midfielder admitted that he acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive words and/or behaviour towards a match official in or around the changing rooms, following the completion of the fixture. An independent Regulatory Commission imposed his sanctions following a hearing.”
A Town statement reads: “Sam accepts the charge, and both the club and the midfielder will make no further comment.”
While the incident relating to the ban is not explained, Morsy was shown his ninth yellow card of the season in injury time by referee Dean Whitestone, a decision with which he later expressed his annoyance.
Speaking just over a week later, the Egyptian international said: “I think the Middlesbrough one, I was really disappointed, just because there was a foul, the ball’s come to me and I passed to Freddie [Ladapo] and as I passed it he [the referee] blew the whistle, so with 30 seconds left, 2-0 up, in their half, the last thing any player would do is try to kick the ball away.”
The Blues captain remains on nine bookings with a 10th leading to a two-match ban.
Photo: Matchday Images
