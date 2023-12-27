Skipper Morsy Handed One-Match Ban

Wednesday, 27th Dec 2023 17:04 Town skipper Sam Morsy will miss Friday’s home game against QPR having been handed a one-game ban for a breach of FA Rule E3.1 following the 2-0 win away against his old club Middlesbrough earlier this month. An FA statement reads: “Sam Morsy has been suspended for one match and fined £5,000 for a breach of FA Rule E3.1 following Ipswich Town’s EFL Championship fixture against Middlesbrough on Saturday 9th December. “The Ipswich Town midfielder admitted that he acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive words and/or behaviour towards a match official in or around the changing rooms, following the completion of the fixture. An independent Regulatory Commission imposed his sanctions following a hearing.” A Town statement reads: “Sam accepts the charge, and both the club and the midfielder will make no further comment.” While the incident relating to the ban is not explained, Morsy was shown his ninth yellow card of the season in injury time by referee Dean Whitestone, a decision with which he later expressed his annoyance. Speaking just over a week later, the Egyptian international said: “I think the Middlesbrough one, I was really disappointed, just because there was a foul, the ball’s come to me and I passed to Freddie [Ladapo] and as I passed it he [the referee] blew the whistle, so with 30 seconds left, 2-0 up, in their half, the last thing any player would do is try to kick the ball away.” The Blues captain remains on nine bookings with a 10th leading to a two-match ban.

Photo: Matchday Images



ArnieM added 17:15 - Dec 27

Oh ffs…. Just what we needed. 1

blues1 added 17:17 - Dec 27

Surely then, every player in professional football should get a ban. They all swear at officials. See it every game. 1

Help added 17:18 - Dec 27

Naughty Sam 0

Bazza8564 added 17:20 - Dec 27

Well he started last night and 3 days is a short turnaround so might be a blessing. Luongo and Taylor start with Humphreys and Ball on the bench 0

Karlosfandangal added 17:33 - Dec 27

How long before the 10 match thing is reset x 0

blues1 added 17:36 - Dec 27

Karlosfandangal. After game 37 0

blues1 added 17:38 - Dec 27

Another thing is, if he used foul and abusive language towards an official, why didnt the ref give him a red card? 1

TimmyH added 17:41 - Dec 27

for once blues1 I entirely agree with you, just what we didn't want with a 2 match ban probably looming shortly after! A player we would certainly miss! 0

