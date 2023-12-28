McKenna: We've a Couple Getting Scans Today

Thursday, 28th Dec 2023 14:54 Blues boss Kieran McKenna says a couple of unnamed players are set to undergo scans today and with their availability to be assessed on Friday ahead of QPR’s visit to Portman Road. McKenna wouldn’t be drawn on precisely who is a doubt following the 1-1 draw with leaders Leicester, which he says was as tough a game as Town have had since he came to the club just over two years ago. “We have a couple, to be honest,” he said when asked if he had any other injury concernd aside from George Hirst, who picked up a hamstring issue against the Foxes. “We’ve got a couple getting scans today. We’re going to have to make some late assessments tomorrow. “Respectfully, it’s the period of games where we don’t want to give away too much team news to anyone. “Nothing major, hopefully, but it was a massive physical game, it was the biggest physical output we’ve had in any game in my time here by a stretch. “Of course, the recovery was then important. It’s normal when you have Leeds and Leicester in the space of three days that you’re going to have some knocks and niggles in the group. “We’re going to assess them right through until tomorrow afternoon and then make decisions on the team and availability for Friday but also knowing that we’ve got two games coming up in three days.” McKenna says he planned to utilise his squad with Friday’s match the third in seven days and with the Blues in action at Stoke on Monday. “That’s pretty normal, but when you’ve had the two games that we’ve had and also what we’ve got coming up, we have to respect and go fully at the game ahead of us,” he said. “But it would be impossible to play the same team again, even if there were zero medical issues. It wouldn’t be conducive to the performance to play the same XI over the next two games. “It would be normal that there would be some rotation and we’ll utilise the squad that have been training and preparing so well all season.”

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments