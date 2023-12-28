Tuanzebe Not in Final DR Congo Squad

Thursday, 28th Dec 2023 15:03 DR Congo coach Sébastien Desabre has confirmed his final squad for the Africa Cup of Nations and Town central defender Axel Tuanzebe isn’t among the 24 players named. There was surprise at the end of last week when Tuanzebe was included in a 45-man provisional party having not previously been involved with the Leopards, the nation of his birth. The 26-year-old has previously won caps at U19, U20 and U21 levels with England. Manager Kieran McKenna subsequently said that having spoken to Tuanzebe he didn’t expect the former Manchester United man to be in the final party and the centre-half’s name was not in the squad now that it has been announced. Had he been included, Tuanzebe faced missing up to six Championship games while away at the tournament. DR Congo: Lionel Mpasi, Dimitry Bertaud, Baggio Siadi, Brian Bayeye, Rocky Bushiri, Gédéon Kalulu, Dylan Batubinsika, Arthur Masuaku, Chancel Mbemba, Joris Kayembe, Henock Baka, Edo Kayembe, Silas Katompa Mvumpa, Charles Pickel, Samuel Moutoussamy, Meschack Elia, Theo Bongonda, Aaron Tshibola, Grady Diangana, Gaël Kakuta, Yoane Wissa, Cédric Bakambu, Simon Banza, Fiston Mayele.

Photo: Matchday Images



Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 16:14 - Dec 28

Sorry, Axel, but that's good news for us! 0

