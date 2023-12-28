McKenna Disappointed By Morsy Ban

Thursday, 28th Dec 2023 15:50 Town boss Kieran McKenna is disappointed to have lost captain Sam Morsy for tomorrow night’s home game against QPR and says he’s yet to have it confirmed that the Egyptian international won’t be involved in the Africa Cup of Nations next month. The FA announced yesterday that Morsy would be suspended for one match for a breach of FA Rule E3.1 following the 2-0 win away against his old club Middlesbrough earlier this month, a charge the midfielder admitted. Asked about the situation, McKenna said: “It's not a process that I've been involved in much, to be honest. It's been between the FA and the club. “Samy had a hearing yesterday. Of course, we're disappointed to lose Samy for the game, but it is what it is. We'll prepare as well as we can. We have a deep squad and the players who go out on the pitch will be ready. “ Neither the FA nor the club gave details of what had led to the ban in their statements yesterday, however, Morsy had previously expressed his frustration at the late yellow card he was shown by referee Dean Whitestone. McKenna confirmed the suspension relates to a post-match discussion between the 32-year-old and the official. “I've not been across every detail of it,” McKenna added. “I think the statement addresses it. I think it was a reaction to the yellow card that he picked up late in the game and a private conversation between him and the referee that I wasn't [party] to.” Meanwhile, McKenna says it’s yet to be confirmed to him that Morsy, as has been reported, has told the Egyptian FA that he won’t be available for the Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d’Ivoire next month. “I've not had any confirmation on that, to be honest, from Sam or the Egyptian FA or from anyone to that regard,” he said. “So I think, as it stands, the squad is not announced until 30th December. So until that point, nothing really that I can confirm on that.” Morsy was named in a 55-man provisional list last week but, despite the squad size being increased to 27, looks an outsider to be included in the final party having not made the final cut during the previous two international breaks. McKenna admits that while he’d liked to see his players featuring in a major tournament, he’d prefer to keep them at the club with Morsy potentially missing up to six games if he is in the squad. “We want to have the group here,” he said. “It's obviously a really important period for us. It's always good for the club to have players getting international recognition. It reflects well. “But yes, it's clear, of course, that as a football club, as a manager, you want to have your best players available as often as possible, and that's always the case.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments