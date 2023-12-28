McKenna: Keeping the Group Together in January is Set in Stone

Thursday, 28th Dec 2023 16:18 Town boss Kieran McKenna says keeping the existing squad intact during the January transfer window is “set in stone”. The Blues’ impressive first half of the season has led to Premier League clubs running the rule over their first-team regulars but McKenna says Town have no intention of letting anyone move on in this window. “I think that's pretty clear,” he said. “One priority going into every window is keeping your group together if you're doing well. That's set in stone for us, to be honest. “Anything that we bring in, of course, we've lost an important player, but other than that, anything that we bring in will hopefully add to what's already here.” Earlier in the week, keeper Vaclav Hladky’s agent revealed that the Czech had received some interest from other clubs, with Celtic having been linked, but with an extension to his Town terms, which are up in the summer, and promotion his priority. Quizzed on a longer-term deal for the 33-year-old, McKenna added: “All these discussions are not at the forefront of my mind. They'll be for once we get through this period and be also partly for [CEO] Mark [Ashton] and the club to discuss with representatives. “My focus is on helping the group prepare for the next game and trying to keep improving and keep performing. And Vaz been an important part of that in the last two years. “But obviously, especially with the number of games he has started in the last few months, his focus will be 100 per cent on the games coming up. “My focus is on 100 per cent on the games coming up and any contractual issues with any of the players really, that’s certainly not for this week. “And it's also more suitable that players focus on what's ahead of them and let the representation conduct those conversations with the club.”

Photo: TWTD



Reality_2021 added 16:27 - Dec 28

So do we have space for additions if we don’t move others on? Will we have to recruit under 21’s to get past any squad size issues?



Fair play you want to keep the team together, but there may be a few that could be replaced and don’t really feature or are not good enough. A few spring to mind….. Ball, Aluko, Jackson, Ladapo, Evans, Donacien. They are ether not playing and won’t play or not good enough. 0

