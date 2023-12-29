Ipswich Town 0-0 Queens Park Rangers - Match Report

Friday, 29th Dec 2023 22:13 Town ended 2023 with a 0-0 home draw with QPR, the first time they had failed to net at Portman Road during the calendar year. The Blues, shorn of several regulars through suspension, injury and illness, were never at their best with QPR coming closest to breaking the deadlock when a Steve Cook header struck the post and ran along the line before being forced away. Town fielded a team featuring six changes from the side which drew 1-1 with leaders Leicester City on Boxing Day with Leif Davis, who had picked up a calf problem, and Wes Burns, who was ill, joining George Hirst, out with a hamstring injury, and suspended skipper Sam Morsy out of the squad. Vaclav Hladky continued in goal with Brandon Williams returning at right-back, Cameron Humphreys making his first Championship start at left-back and Luke Woolfenden and Cameron Burgess the centre-halves. In Morsy’s absence, former QPR man Massimo Luongo captained from central midfield alongside another ex-R, Dom Ball. Ahead of them, Omari Hutchinson was on the right and Conor Chaplin in the middle with Marcus Harness on the left, the former Portsmouth man having initially been down as a sub before being called into the team just before kick-off after Nathan Broadhead had pulled up in the warm-up. Freddie Ladapo was the central striker. Of those who started the 1-1 draw with Leicester on Boxing Day, Harry Clarke, who is managing an achilles issue, and Jack Taylor and were on the bench. Also among the subs were Sone Aluko and George Edmundson, while U21s striker Gerrard Buabo, 18, was on the first-team bench in the league for the first time. Elkan Baggott was a late addition following Harness’s elevation into the starting XI. QPR made five changes from the team which lost 2-0 at Millwall on Boxing Day with Reggie Cannon, Cook, Chris Willock, Elijah Dixon-Bonner and Sinclair Armstrong coming into the XI. Former Blues loan keeper Asmir Begovic skippered, while ex-Town midfielder Andre Dozzell also started. The visitors were the first side to threaten, Armstrong, who had been a threat through the Blues’ 1-0 win at Loftus Road in August, shooting from a tight angle on the right and Hladky bundling behind. But Town had an even better opportunity in the sixth minute when Ladapo was played through on goal but the striker was a bit hesitant and after turning rather than heading towards goal, lost the ball. Harness subsequently looped the loose ball into Begovic’s arms. Three minutes later, Harness reacted quickly to cut out an under-hit QPR pass and fed Ladapo in on the right of the box. This time the frontman got in a shot but it struck the advancing Begovic on the legs and looped over. The Blues went close again from the corner, Humphreys playing a now familiar low corner towards Chaplin on the edge of the box but on this occasion the forward’s shot was scuffed and Begovic was able to save. On 16, following a long spell of Town possession, Ball found Humphreys in space on the left of the box but the youngster overhit his cross when in a promising position. However, four minutes later, Williams was caught in possession not far outside the Blues area and Armstrong forced Hladky into another save, this time at his other post, but again from a tight angle. As the clocked ticked over into the 22nd minute, fans applauded in tribute to 22-year-old supporter Ben Moore, who died on Thursday following a battle with leukaemia.

There was a huge scare for the Blues, who were continuing to put in a rather disjointed display, in the 31st minute when the ball flicked off Cook’s head at the near post from a corner, struck the inside of the post and ran along the line. Hladky palmed it away from the line and it was hastily cleared by Burgess. The incident seemed to wake up the previously rather sullen Portman Road crowd and in the 34th minute, the Blues weren’t too far away from an opener when Hutchinson cut in and shot from a tight angle on the right, forcing Begovic to tip over. Town’s corner came to nothing and soon afterwards Chaplin was yellow-carded for a foul, having previously been pulled up for an earlier indiscretion. Neither side created an opportunity in the remaining minutes of an unusually drab Portman Road first half. Given all the changes, it was perhaps not a surprise that the Blues were lacking a little of their regular lustre. They had had spells in control but without looking particularly dangerous for the most part, although Hutchinson wasn’t too far away and Ladapo probably should have done better with his two early chances. At the other end, QPR had had one or two opportunities with Cook very unfortunate with his header, the ball hitting the post and running along the line in a similar manner to an Armstrong shot in the game at Loftus Road. The start of the second half was delayed for 20 minutes due to a medical incident in the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand, before the ill fan was wheeled away on a stretcher towards the tunnel to applause from the crowd. The two teams returned to the field and took part in a six-minute warm-up prior to the restart with the visitors making a change, Paul Smyth taking over from Willock. The second half started in a similar manner to the first with the Blues still scruffy. On 51, Armstrong chased a ball down the QPR right and Hladky was quickly off his line and well out of his goal. The Czech didn’t make a save but Armstrong’s heavy touch took it out of play for a goal-kick. On 51, Woolfenden was booked for a foul on Armstrong with the Town centre-half adamant he had got a touch on the ball. Three minutes later, Humphreys burst away down the left and sent over a cross from midway inside the QPR half which Ladapo nodded wide. In the 56th minute, Williams got caught in possession having repeatedly tried to twist and turn away from Chair, who eventually won it and sent over a cross, which was too long for his teammates. As the hour mark approached, Armstrong cut in from the left and hit a shot which deflected through to Hladky. Play was then stopped for an injury to Sam Field. Right on the hour, the Blues carved out their best-worked move of the match so far. Chaplin fed Humphreys, who played in Harness on the left of the box from where the forward hit a shot which Begovic appeared to palm behind, although referee David Webb gave a goal-kick. Soon after, Town, who looked to be getting more into their stride, made a triple change with Kayden Jackson, Taylor and Clarke taking over from Ladapo, Ball and Williams in changes which looked pre-planned. QPR swapped Dixon-Bonner for Lyndon Dykes. As the clock ticked the 65-minute mark, fans again applauded, for another supporter, Peter Taylor, who also died this week having fought mesothelioma. During the applause, Hladky palmed a low cross from the QPR left against Smyth, the ball cannoning wide, much to the visitors’ sub’s frustration. Smyth was frustrated again moments later when he went to ground as he went past Woolfenden on the right of the box, referee Webb making it clear he thought the QPR wideman had made a lot of nothing. On 70, the West Londoners swapped Cook, who had undergone treatment on the pitch, for Jimmy Dunne. Five minutes later, with Chair sitting down in the other side of the field, the latest of several QPR players to take to the turn, a long spell of Blues possession ended with a Hutchinson cross-shot deflecting away from goal. The visitors made two more changes on 78 with Ziyad Larkeche replacing Chair and Ryan Kolli taking over from Armstrong. Begovic was booked for time-wasting in the 83rd minute, before a corner was cleared to Dozzell and the former Town midfielder struck a shot which deflected wide. On 86 Harness was yellow-carded for a foul on Cannon. Soon after, the Blues handed a league debut to Buabo, who previously had made two cup sub appearances, for Harness with Aluko taking over from Hutchinson. In the final scheduled minute, just before the fourth official indicated eight additional minutes, Larkeche was cautioned for a foul on Clarke on the right. Just before the end, QPR claimed a penalty after a cross from the right appeared to catch Jackson’s arm as a cross came over from the right, then, after Buabo, who had made an impact having come off the bench, was fouled, a free-kick was cleared and Aluko volleyed well off target. It was perhaps a fitting end to an unusually scrappy affair. A 0-0 draw, Town’s first at home in 2023, was a fair reflection of a frustrating game for the much-changed Blues, who were never really convincing and rarely threatened in the second half. The disappointing performance illustrated that Town have work to do in the January transfer window to strengthen the squad for the second half of the campaign. The Blues were perhaps fortunate they were facing QPR rather than tougher opposition with the visitors similarly never really looking like breaking the deadlock in the second period. However, the West Londoners will be happier with the point which moves them a point closer to fourth-bottom Huddersfield. Town are now only three points ahead of Southampton, who beat Plymouth 2-1 at home, while Leeds in fourth are now nine points behind Kieran McKenna’s men, having lost 1-0 at West Brom. The Blues will have skipper Morsy, who was much-missed in the centre of the midfield, back for New Year’s Day’s game at Stoke and they will hope a number of tonight’s other absentees will also join the Egyptian international. Town: Hladky, Williams (Clarke 63), Woolfenden, Burgess, Humphreys, Luongo (c), Ball (Taylor 64), Hutchinson (Aluko 88), Chaplin, Harness (Buabo 88), Ladapo (Jackson 63). Unused: Walton, Edmundson, Baggott, Tuanzebe. QPR: Begovic (c), Cook (Dunne 70), Clarke-Salter, Willock (Smyth 46), Field, Chair (Larkeche 78), Dozzell, Dixon-Bonner (Dykes 64), Cannon, Paal, Armstrong (Kolli 78). Unused: Archer, Kakay, Drewe, Adomah. Referee: David Webb (Lancashire). Att: 29,100 (QPR: 1,698).



Photo: Matchday Images



TimmyH added 22:20 - Dec 29

Ironic that 2023 finishes with a 0-0 and a blank for the first time this season, but it's no surprise when the backbone of the starting 11 (Morsey/Burns/Davis/Broahead/Hirst) and the playmaking is not there!



Needed some players on the fringes and others to step up and sadly that simply didn't happen - best chances sadly fell to the incompetent Ladapo and played mostly in front of the QPR defence the 2nd half. Something to dwell on for McK for sure...



Lets hope we get these injury niggles sorted and a few decent signing in January otherwise we'll soon be overtaken by Southampton and Leeds (though they haven't scored in their last 2 outings so maybe it's just us they can score against). 10

AYACCA added 22:21 - Dec 29

Unlucky will illness and injuries. Too many games in a short time, really stupid. 3

algarvefan added 22:23 - Dec 29

The fixtures this time of year are just stupid, we looked tired and 8 changes was just too much. Our passing was for once really poor and too many players had an off night.



Stii it's another point on the board, somehow we have to go again against Stoke in a few days time, hopefully we will have a few players back and hopefully no more Ladapo up front, he was grim tonight.



Onwards and upwards Town. 4

Miaow added 22:24 - Dec 29

Frustrating.



Humphreys was my MotM (considering he has virtually no experience at this level, he did well), Buabo looked decent off the bench and Harness tried to make things happen. Williams and Ladapo were not very good.



It’s been an unbelievable year but it’s a shame it couldn’t end with three points tonight. 6

itfckenty added 22:26 - Dec 29

I think this just shows how weak of a complete squad we have. Injuries haven't helped today, but things were just lacking in the game in general. No season is won in one game and we still have plenty of play for, but this definitely shows the ones that unfortunately need to move on and the need for some extra strength. On to the next. COYB 7

Davidwb20 added 22:28 - Dec 29

A bit of a damp squib to the end of what otherwise has been a very good 2023. For all those who are normally on Woolfy’s back, he was our best player tonight. We missed our captain and definitely Hirsty and Wes along with Leif. I don’t like to slate players but Ladapo was very poor especially his lack of hold up play. I thought Humphreys did well after being out of the first team for a long while. Feel a bit disappointed tonight, but what we have achieved this during 2023 has been significant. 4

del45 added 22:28 - Dec 29

Second team players not good ,we found tonight very poor performance against a team in the bottom three. 2

EssexTractor added 22:29 - Dec 29

Very unfortunate so many players missing

It underlines the importance of Morsy

And evidences that for Championship

Football we do not have the strength in depth

Congratulations to Humphreys and to Wolfenden

None of the others tonight merited more than 6/10

And what has happened to Williams ? 5

Broadbent23 added 22:30 - Dec 29

Just bad luck from the beginning. Losing NB and too many team changes in such a short time. No one could find that magic moment. It was good to see our younger players showing promise. We have to regroup and find a solution before next week. The year has been fantastic but this game was just a lead balloon.We fight on. 1

churchmans added 22:31 - Dec 29

Found out 'the set in stone sqaud' ain't good enough!!

No wins in the last 4games

Am I the only one worried? 0

TimmyH added 22:32 - Dec 29

Woolfie had a good first half not so good second...MOTM I would just give to Humphreys who tried to get something going down the left but I wouldn't give any player higher than a 6 on the ratings. 2

blueboy1981 added 22:39 - Dec 29

Some saying too many Games, need to consider this - we are NOT the only Team that has to contend with such a Programme of Fixtures.

A Point tonight - nothing more worth saying.

More will be needed, if we truly mean business this season, and beyond. 0

RobITFC added 22:41 - Dec 29

We have been lucky so far with injuries , shame they seem to have come all at once. We still gained a precious point tonight , fingers crossed a few back fit Monday . Well done to Buabo who did well in his few minutes. 4

Lightningboy added 22:43 - Dec 29

Disappointing end to what's been the most incredible year - but hey,that point could be vital by May.



Tonight showed what happens when you lose 6 or 7 of your first choice players - some of those who came in tonight proved that they just aren't up to this level of football - big January ahead. 0

Saxonblue74 added 22:44 - Dec 29

Still no cause to question the squad, wouldn't ordinarily bring all those changes on the same night. Not a great watch, but not a bad point on an evening that felt like everything was against us before we even kicked off. Hope the supporter taken ill is doing ok. 0

Bert added 22:48 - Dec 29

That was not good on the eye tonight but given the enforced changes it was not surprising. What we do know is that we missed Morsy to drive us forward, Williams is not the player he was and without Broadhead and Burns we lacked creativity and intensity. The January window cannot come sooner to bulk up the squad given Hirst’s injury and the possibility of others with knocks. Pity to end the year on a flat note but I dare say the self entitled in Leeds feel far worse. COYB. 1

BobbyBell added 22:51 - Dec 29

If you were asked 2 weeks ago which five players you would hate to be without it would probably be five from the following six Chaplin, Davis, Burns, Hurst, Morsey & Broadhead.

0

Europablue added 22:55 - Dec 29

Williams' form has really dropped off a cliff recently. He gave the ball away so many times. I'm not sure what the logic was in starting him over Clarke. At one point it looked like Clarke had no chance to get back in the team. It just goes to show that if a player is out of the first team, they just need to work hard and bide their time, then take their chance when it comes along.

The balance of the squad is not quite right. We need a striker who can step up when the main man is out. 1

WonTheCupin78 added 22:58 - Dec 29

And Burgess is about to leave for a few weeks. Oh well, onto the next one. 0

LimerickTractorBoy added 23:09 - Dec 29

Agree with all the above posters. A decent point under the circumstances. We are going thru a slightly worrying period but we have been so spoilt this year. Its been incredible. Unfortunately some need to be shipped out in January and 3/4 shrewd replacements reqd. Happy New Year to all at ITFC, magnificent club with magnificent supporters. 2

Umros added 23:13 - Dec 29

Sadly a stuttering perfomance that only ever looked like a 0-0 or 0-1 so we take a fairy poor point. Rumours of ladapo telling Chaplin to F off and Williams not showing for training ….if true they should both be shipped out. Ladapo clearly not up to this division anyway. Williams it looks like attitude, hence he hasn’t been featuring. We don’t want these types of players around the club. I’m sure McKenna has it in hand ! 2

Nomore4 added 23:15 - Dec 29

Forget Williams and Humphreys…. It was the 1st 11 players who let things slip tonight, and didn’t show up at all. Luongo, 2 centre backs and Chaplin alongside a couple of shaky moments from Hladky. I said at KO, a massive game for Ball. If he’s on it we should be ok.

But Morseys role is key to our performances.

Unfortunately Ball didn’t step up and we struggled.

Ladapo just poor. 0

Bazza8564 added 23:17 - Dec 29

Well, a predictably tough game given we had so many out and the window isn't yet open. Ladapo looked tonight as if hes already resigned to moving on, and it wasn't until Buabo came on that we appeared to have any control with the first touch. I would seriously think about starting him Monday, he looks tidier than Jackson and Ladapo combined.

I was pleased to see Humphreys start at LWB, he tried hard but lacks Leifs confidence but he made a good contribution, and I though Cam Burgess played well. Ive been a critic of his passing in the past but fair play to him, las dozen or so games hes improved that immensely.

With Leeds losing again it's not a disaster, there are 21 games still to come and a ton of things will happen in that time, but January Window can't come soon enough for me 0

Nomore4 added 23:22 - Dec 29

Hopefully announcements made 1st Jan.

We need something extra across the squad.

It’s been evident over this tricky period.

3 or 4 players within the current squad just not good enough.

Not good enough to step in and step up when required.

This needs addressing whilst we have the opportunity and needs addressing fast. 0

Karlosfandangal added 23:34 - Dec 29

Ladapo was saying something to someone on the pitch and did not look happy as he came off.



Humphrey’s is looking a good player, I would have put in middle of the park when ball went off moved Williams to the left. Think he might have made something happen in the middle 0

