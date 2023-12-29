Town Issue Statement on Medical Emergency

Friday, 29th Dec 2023 22:42 Town have issued a statement following the medical emergency which delayed the start of the second half of this evening’s 0-0 draw with QPR at Portman Road. A fan underwent treatment in the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand during half-time before they were stretchered towards the tunnel with the second period delayed for 20 minutes as a result. A club statement reads: “Ipswich Town Football Club can confirm a medical emergency occurred in the lower tier of the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand, during half-time of this evening’s game with Queens Park Rangers at Portman Road. “Our thoughts are firmly with the family and friends of the supporter, with the club offering full support to all those affected. There will be no further comment at this time.”

Photo: Blair Ferguson



TractorCam added 22:47 - Dec 29

The only important thing from tonight is this incident, nothing else matters in perspective. Thoughts with the individual and their family. 7

Marcus added 22:54 - Dec 29

Everything crossed the next update is positive 3

blueboy1981 added 22:55 - Dec 29

All thoughts with the Person, and Family tonight - Football is of no importance at such a time.

Prayers for All Concerned. 0

ArnieM added 22:55 - Dec 29

Hope the fan survived …. 0

