Keeper Cullum Joins Wanderers on Loan

Saturday, 30th Dec 2023 09:30

Blues academy keeper Danny Cullum has joined Isthmian League North Division Ipswich Wanderers on loan.

Second-year scholar Cullum, pictured left with Emmanuel Okunowo and Steven Turner, started the season on loan at another Isthmian League North Division team, Bury Town, featuring regularly for the West Suffolk side before being recalled to play for the Blues’ U21s.

Cullum goes straight into the squad for today’s game against Brentwood at Humber Doucy Lane.

Last week, fellow Town youngsters Paul Moodie and Jessie Ayoola also joined Wanderers on loan.





Photo: Matchday Images