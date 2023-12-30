Portsmouth Boss Tight-Lipped on Edmundson Link

Saturday, 30th Dec 2023 09:55 Portsmouth manager John Mousinho has refused to comment on reports he is interested in Town centre-half George Edmundson. Mousinho has confirmed he is after another centre-half but wouldn’t comment on the 26-year-old directly when quizzed on his reported interest. “I learned this the hard way in the summer, commenting on an Ipswich player in Panutche Camara and his fitness,” Mousinho told the Portsmouth News. “The lesson I learned coming out of that was unless the player is on a free or through the door - it’s probably best when they are contracted to another club not to speak about them. “That’s regardless of whether any rumour is true or not - so that’s what we’re going to do and not comment on that. “We’ll make sure with the transfer policy and spending a bit of time with [sporting director] Rich [Hughes] in the hotel yesterday that we’re solid in terms of how we want to move forward. So we’ll get the game done on Monday, reassess and go from there.” Despite his lack of first-team action this season, he has made only five appearances, it seems unlikely that the Blues would be willing to allow Edmundson to move on at the present time with two centre-halves, Cameron Burgess and Elkan Baggott, off to the Asian Cup for much of January, leaving him as one of only three senior centre-halves. Portsmouth previously showed interest in Edmundson, who is contracted to the Blues until the summer of 2025, when he joined Rangers from Oldham in 2019 and again when he signed for Town from the Glasgow giants two years later.

Photo: Matchday Images



boroughblue added 09:59 - Dec 30

Whats the lotto numbers? Great prediction to say Portsmouth will be after him in 2025 too! 0

Bazza8564 added 10:01 - Dec 30

Well, I'd be surprised if we don't strengthen in that position so anything is possible but we would need to strengthen first. Big time !

1

