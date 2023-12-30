Rooney: Fulham Have Window in Which to Recall Stansfield

Saturday, 30th Dec 2023 11:45 Birmingham City boss Wayne Rooney has confirmed that parent club Fulham can recall Blues target Jay Stansfield during the January transfer window, but is hopeful that the 21-year-old will remain at St Andrew’s for the rest of the season. As previously reported, Stansfield is a player who manager Kieran McKenna has eyed for a number of transfer windows - Town initially showed interest in the summer of 2022 - and he is well up the Blues’ list of January potential recruits with adding strikers a priority, even more so since George Hirst suffered a hamstring injury. A move to the Blues would require the Cottagers to recall Stansfield, who is also said to be interesting Sunderland, from his loan spell at Birmingham where he has scored seven times - including one in the 2-2 draw with Town - since joining them in August. “Jay has been great for us,” Rooney told the Birmingham Mail. “He’s an important player for us. Of course he’s a Fulham player and he’s gained great experience here, and he will continue to do that. “Ultimately, we have been in touch with Fulham. As far as we’re aware, he will be with us. Fulham have a window where they can pull him back. If that’s what they do then it’s out of our control.” Quizzed on when that period might be, the former England skipper added: “I’m not too sure off the top of my head. It’s a small window. “I would imagine Fulham can only be delighted with the goals he’s scored here and the experience he’s getting. He’s getting a lot of minutes so we’re really hopeful that continues.” The striker signed a new contract at Craven Cottage which runs to the summer of 2027 in the summer with the Premier League side having an option for a further year. Meanwhile, Town sources have played down loan links with 21-year-old Manchester United forward Amad Diallo.

Photo: Imago Images Sports



Bazza8564 added 12:15 - Dec 30

Id really like to see this one done, and done quickly. The young lad Buabo looked so good an his few minutes last night, it just shows how out of touch Jackson and particularly Ledapo are as target men. We need at least 2 in there, plus a ten, so expect this window to be busy and hopefully quick 0

