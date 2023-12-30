Morsy Not in Egypt Squad For Africa Cup of Nations
Saturday, 30th Dec 2023 12:45
Blues skipper Sam Morsy has not been included in the Egypt squad for the Africa Cup of Nations which takes place during January.
The competition would have seen the 32-year-old miss up to six Town Championship matches.
Morsy had been included in the 55-man provisional squad, leading to fears that he could be named in the 27-strong final party for the tournament in Côte d'Ivoire.
Earlier in the week, Egypt's national team manager Mohamed Ghoraba refuted reports that Morsy had told the Egypt FA that he was making himself unavailable for the competition, again fuelling concerns that Town might be without their skipper for a vital month of the season.
However, those worries were misplaced with Morsy’s name absent when the squad was announced this lunchtime.
Morsy has won nine full Egypt caps, the most recent two in September. However, he was then left out of the squads for the October and November internationals.
Earlier this week, DR Congo confirmed that Blues defender Axel Tuanzebe wouldn't be in their squad for the same competition having also been named in their provisional party.
Town will, however, be without central defenders Cameron Burgess and Elkan Baggott during the same period as they will be at the AFC Asian Cup in Qatar with Australia and Indonesia respectively.
Photo: NURPHOTO
