Supporters Club Go Into New Year With New Board, Brand and Strategy

The Official Ipswich Town Supporters Club is to add six members to its committee following its recent recruitment drive and is also launching a new strategy and logo.

In late October, the Supporters Club announced that it was looking for new applicants to join their executive committee.

Little did they know that the floodgates would open and more than 30 people would express and interest.

Following a process which took a number of weeks to finalise, and to support their 2024 five-pillar strategy - Events, Branches, Communication, IT & Branding and Deepening Club Relationships - chairwoman Mandy Garner and her team will shortly be joined by six new members, with all six dedicated to supporting the Events and Branches pillars.

Secretary Baz Morgan-Smith commented: “Details of the new members will be added to the Supporters Club website in mid-January once they have been formally accepted as per our constitution. A more detailed explanation will be shared then.

“In the meantime, we are able to now share with you all our new logo, a blend of the traditional one with a Portman Road watermark. We hope fans will like the new look.

“Finally, on behalf of Mandy, [vice-chair] Nathan [Parris] and the team, we would like to wish all fans a very happy new year for 2024. We hope the footballing year is as successful as 2023 has been.”





Photo: Contributed