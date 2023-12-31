McKenna: We Certainly Won't Have Everyone Back

Sunday, 31st Dec 2023 10:56 Town boss Kieran McKenna hopes to have one player back from illness or injury for New Year’s Day’s trip to Stoke City, while skipper Sam Morsy will return from his one-match ban During Friday’s 0-0 home draw with QPR, the Blues were without George Hirst, who looks to be out for a while with a hamstring injury, Leif Davis, who has a minor calf problem, and Wes Burns and Nathan Broadhead, who were among a number of players and staff to have picked up an illness, the latter having been sick in the warm-up after being named in the initial XI. “We’re sort of still in the process of assessing, to be honest,” McKenna told TownTV when asked whether there had been any progress on the fitness and health front. “We not had too much time since then, we’ve got a training session this morning and we’ll have to see how some players are. “We certainly won’t have everyone back, we’ll have maybe one from the other night, hopefully. “We’ll see how they are today. It’s one where we’ll have to take the decision on the morning of the game.” Asked whether there is anything the club can do to prevent the spread of the illness bug, McKenna added: “We have protocols and since Covid clubs have a lot more familiarity with how to limit the spread of viruses and things like that, so we’ll take as much precaution as we can and travel as separated and spaced as we can and things like that. “But other than that, just fingers crossed that everyone comes through the next 24 hours healthy and well and we’re ready to go for tomorrow.” One positive ahead of tomorrow’s match is the return of Morsy, who was suspended for one match for Friday’s match. Young striker Gerrard Buabo made his league debut as a sub late on in the QPR match but McKenna says the 18-year-old, who has been out with a recurrent hamstring problem, isn’t ready for greater involvement at this stage. “As I said after the game, it was great to get him on the pitch to see him play,” McKenna said. “But medically he’s not there yet. “There was a big discussion internally whether he could do five minutes plus extra and that was the maximum, really. He needs to build himself up. “Is it possible that he could play a similar sort of time as he did the other night over the next couple of weeks? Possibly, but he’s still in the reintegration process from a really big injury and he’s a player we really like so we need to be careful with him.”

Photo: TWTD



blueboy1981 added 11:07 - Dec 31

I can only assume that all Clubs have the same problems !! 0

Marcus added 11:19 - Dec 31

Hunker down with what we've got and hope for the best! At least Morsy can boss the midfield more. 0

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 11:25 - Dec 31

blueboy1981: Why would you assume that? It's by no means certain other clubs have a bug going round the squad. Some might, but some might not. Whatever the case, we'll just have to make the best of it. 0

Suffolkboy added 11:30 - Dec 31

Once again the intelligent monitoring ,measuring and testing of our players ,followed by the essential priorities for ‘ guaranteeing ‘ a controlled return to full physical fitness are well in evidence !

In our principled approach ,and united strategy we should be totally supportive !

COYB 1

dirtydingusmagee added 11:41 - Dec 31

it was never going to be a smooth cruise through the season, we are having a rough ride at moment but we had a cushion . Hopefully we will be back on track again soon. and regain some lost ground. COYB 2

Saxonblue74 added 11:57 - Dec 31

A minor bump in an excellent season, whatever happens from hereon in. Let's face it, a handful of points sees us securely in a playoff place. Who wouldn't have taken that as a "worst case scenario" at the turn of the year? We're in a great place as a club and an attractive proposition for potential new signings. Bring on 2024 and let's keep perspective rather than Knee jerk reactions to minor negatives. 0

TimmyH added 12:00 - Dec 31

So Broadhead has an illness, we were told he broke down in training...not the first time he's picked up an 'illness' this season. Sadly Morsy can't carry the whole team. -1

Horsham added 12:05 - Dec 31

TimmyH he was throwing his guts up before the game. So yeah he was ‘ill’ 0

Saxonblue74 added 12:09 - Dec 31

What's your point Timmy? 0

