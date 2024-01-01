Hladky: Focus On Stoke Not On Transfer Speculation

Monday, 1st Jan 2024 06:00 Vaclav Hladky will not allow transfer speculation linking him with a move to Scottish champions Celtic to distract him as he prepares for today’s visit to Stoke. The Town keeper, who previously played north of the border for St Mirren, has been attracting interest from elsewhere as he has impressed with a 100 per cent appearance record in the league this term, grabbing his big chance when Christian Walton suffered a plantar fascia injury in pre-season. The Czech, who has never made any secret of his desire to play in the Premier League, said: “If you are playing well and in a good position in the Championship, with the team also doing really well, it is probably not a surprise if other clubs are interested. “It applies to every player, not just me, and if you look at our squad, I would say that every one of them could go and play anywhere else. “So, yes, it’s nice and it’s good to hear it, but I just want to carry on and push to get better as a goalkeeper. I believe there is still a lot more to deliver and while I am in a good position, my focus is just on the game at Stoke. That’s all I can say now.” Asked if he had thought beyond this season – his current contract is due to expire in June – and where he would like to be playing his football, Hladky added: “Yes, for sure. Obviously, it is great to be in this position and I just want to carry on delivering what I am capable of. “The next game is at Stoke and I don’t want to think too far ahead. I just want to look at the next game and it is the same thing for us every week, just focus on the next one.” The conversation turned to Town’s record in 2023, when they not only shattered a number of club and competition records but also won promotion from League One and followed that achievement by making a terrific start to life back in the second tier, so much so that they remain second in the table as the new year is about to get under way. Hladky continued: “Obviously, it has been a great year for the club and also for me. It was hard work on a daily basis but also very enjoyable because when we come in every day to the training ground, we are also enjoying what we are doing. It has been a successful year and we just want to carry on in the same way in 2024. “It has been the best year in football, I would say, in terms of reward for my efforts. I am not going to say I have changed anything about myself. “I have always worked hard but sometimes it isn’t always reflected in the shape of results, although in 2023 we, all of us, have been rewarded 100 per cent by our results and our achievements.” Has their record-breaking return to the Championship surprised the players? He added: “I wouldn’t say surprised. Obviously, at the beginning of the season, we didn’t speak about the position where we want to be. “We were just looking to carry on working hard and try to win every game, that was our aim 100 per cent, while coming into training and talking all the time about how we could improve in every single detail, plus where we might be at the half-season point. “It’s not something we just want to focus on. We want to focus on all the things and I think we have been doing very well. We are second at the moment and it’s great but I am not going to say we are surprised because it is based on how hard we work every day in training.” What about your own performances in 2023? He said: “If you look at every player in the squad over the past 18 months you can 100 per cent say that they have all improved and I would include myself in that. “I am working with our goalkeeping coach, Rene Gilmartin and the other keepers on a daily basis and there is amazing attention to detail and loads of analysis. “We are all trying to be the very best we can be and to push the level higher all the time. I am feeling really well at the moment but I still don’t think I have hit my peak. “I believe there is a lot more that lies ahead and still another level that I can reach. We just don’t want to stop at the moment.”

Photo: TWTD



