Town Confirm Death of Fan Taken Ill

Sunday, 31st Dec 2023 17:15 Town CEO Mark Ashton has confirmed that the supporter in the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand who was taken ill at half-time during Friday’s 0-0 draw with QPR died. Season ticket holder Anne Austin was treated in the stand by medical staff before being taken to a waiting ambulance, delaying the start of the second half by 20 minutes, but sadly died. Ashton wrote to fans in a statement: “The club and I are deeply saddened to report the passing of Anne Austin. Anne, a lifelong Town supporter and long-time season ticket holder, was treated in the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand after falling ill during the club’s fixture with Queens Park Rangers on Friday evening and sadly passed away at Portman Road at the age of 81. We have been in communication with Anne’s family to offer support. “The players and coaching staff will wear black armbands for the away fixture with Stoke City on New Year’s Day as a mark of respect, with the deepest condolences of all at the club offered to Anne’s family and friends at this sad time. “I am sure you can appreciate this is a difficult time for Anne’s family and we all send them our love and support.” Since the match, messages of condolence to the relatives and friends of Anne, who it's understood was attending the match with family, have appeared on social media, as well TWTD, from supporters of both the Blues and visitors QPR.

Photo: Matchday Images



ITFC1990 added 17:39 - Dec 31

Such sad news - my thoughts are with all her friends and family at this time.

Let’s get 3 points for Anne tomorrow boys! 6

finidi added 18:04 - Dec 31

Just heard the sad news,if she died at PR as reported why wasn't game called off out of respect? 0

MK1 added 18:04 - Dec 31

Such sad news. Thoughts and best wishes go to family and friends. 4

TimmyH added 18:06 - Dec 31

Very sad!...RIP Anne, hopefully the club will do her proud and reach the summit next season. 3

blues1 added 18:06 - Dec 31

Very sad

R.I.P. Condolences to her family and friends. 2

Paulc added 18:07 - Dec 31

Very sad news. 3 points for Anne tomorrow.



I hope the supporters in the adjacent stand where I was that felt the need need to video and photograph this, take the time to reflect on their actions. 4

Marcus added 18:14 - Dec 31

81st minute applause at the next home game would be honourable, if somewhat understated. 3

itfcbam added 18:24 - Dec 31

Tragic news RIP, thoughts are with family and friends at this difficult time.



100% agreed Paulc. Was in upper tier of West Stand and disgusting to see so many with their phones out and sending images / videos. Bet they would feel different if 1 of their own family. Absolutely embarrassing but a sad indictment of our society that by many it perceived to be normal behaviour. 0

