Town Confirm Death of Fan Taken Ill
Sunday, 31st Dec 2023 17:15
Town CEO Mark Ashton has confirmed that the supporter in the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand who was taken ill at half-time during Friday’s 0-0 draw with QPR died.
Season ticket holder Anne Austin was treated in the stand by medical staff before being taken to a waiting ambulance, delaying the start of the second half by 20 minutes, but sadly died.
Ashton wrote to fans in a statement: “The club and I are deeply saddened to report the passing of Anne Austin.
Anne, a lifelong Town supporter and long-time season ticket holder, was treated in the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand after falling ill during the club’s fixture with Queens Park Rangers on Friday evening and sadly passed away at Portman Road at the age of 81. We have been in communication with Anne’s family to offer support.
“The players and coaching staff will wear black armbands for the away fixture with Stoke City on New Year’s Day as a mark of respect, with the deepest condolences of all at the club offered to Anne’s family and friends at this sad time.
“I am sure you can appreciate this is a difficult time for Anne’s family and we all send them our love and support.”
Since the match, messages of condolence to the relatives and friends of Anne, who it's understood was attending the match with family, have appeared on social media, as well TWTD, from supporters of both the Blues and visitors QPR.
