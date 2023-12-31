2023 - Town's Record-Breaking Year

Sunday, 31st Dec 2023 20:49 To say that 2023 has been a record-breaking year in Ipswich Town history is an understatement, the most league wins and the most league goals scored in a calendar year are the icing on the cake of a whole series of new club records, writes Chris Rand. Overall in 2023 (league only): Played 47, Won 30, Drawn 13, Lost 4 Town began playing more than 40 matches a year in 1947. This year, 2023, is only the second time in 77 years that the club has won 30 matches in a year. Until now, the most successful year was as recently as 1998, when the club also won 30 matches in reaching an all-time high of 101 points. This year, with 30 wins and 13 draws, Town have broken that record with 103 points at an astonishing record average of 2.19 points per game. But there's a lot more... Town have lost just four times in 2023 (to Oxford, Leeds twice and WBA). That's the second-fewest number of defeats in a calendar year ever, after the three losses in 1980 - although that year the club played just 42 games.

Along with the 103 points this year, Town have scored 103 goals. This is the first time the club has scored more than 100 goals in a calendar year. The previous record of 99 has stood since 1956. At home in 2023: Played 24, Won 18, Drawn 5, Lost 1 The 18 victories in a calendar year at Portman Road have equalled the club record, set in 1957 and repeated in 1997 and again in 1998. However, thanks to having lost just once this year, Town have amassed 59 points at home (at an amazing 2.46 points per game average), which is a new record. Perhaps nothing has smashed any record, however, more than the 71 goals scored at home. The previous high was just 63 goals and was set back in 1956 and repeated in 1957. Town have scored in 23 of the 24 matches at home this year, equalling the total of 1989 and 2004, although in 2004 there were only 23 home matches and Town scored in every one. With the goals conceded ending up as a fairly typical 24, the total goals scored and conceded has also been a record, at 95 (an average of 2.96/game). Away in 2023: Played 23, Won 12, Drawn 8, Lost 3 The 12 away victories in a calendar year has also equalled the club record, previously reached in 1998 and 2000. Just three away defeats all year has matched the identical record of 1998 and represents the club's joint-highest-ever away points total of 44, at 1.91 points per game average. Oh, and one more thing: 11 clean sheets away from home in a calendar year has also equalled the club record, once again set in 1998. Overall, 2023 has been an astonishing year with more records set than in any calendar year in the club's history. And if we could only have scored a lucky late goal against QPR in the last game, things would have been even better: Town would have set a new outright record for overall wins (31) and home wins (19); would have equalled the record overall number of matches scored in (44) and beaten the record number of home matches scored in (24); and would have equalled the 1980 record of scoring in every home match. But I don't really think any supporter could have asked for more… could we?

2023 Record Average Worst Matches Won 30 Equalled 18 5 Matches Lost 4 3 15 26 Goals Scored 103 NEW 64 34 Goals Conceded 44 30 59 100 Total Goals 147 167 123 35 Points 103 NEW 64 26 Matches Scored In 91% 96% 76% 49% Clean Sheets 47% 52% 27% 11% All figures league only.

