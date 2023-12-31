Striker Yengi Joins Livingston

Sunday, 31st Dec 2023 20:47 Blues youngster Tete Yengi has left Town to join Scottish Premiership Livingston for an undisclosed fee. Australian Yengi joined Town in September 2021 following a trial having spent time at the club on the recommendation of former head of sports science Andy Costin, a fellow Australian. The 23-year-old never made a senior appearance for the Blues, although was on the first-team bench for the 2-0 Papa Johns Trophy win at Gillingham a month after signing, spending much of his time as Town player out on loan. The former Newcastle Jets striker has just returned from a spell in Finland with KuPS having spent the second half of last season with Northampton, shortly after signing a new Town deal which ran to the summer of 2024. Prior to that, he had a successful stint on loan with another Finnish side, VPS, during which he was named their Player of the Year. Yengi, whose brother Kusini plays for Portsmouth and is in the Australia squad alongside Cameron Burgess for the Asian Cup, has agreed a two-and-a-half-year deal at Almondvale, which will be rubber-stamped tomorrow when the transfer window officially opens. “Tete comes with some great references and done very well from his time spent playing in Finland so I’m pleased to be able to add him to the group,” Livingston manager David Martindale told his club’s website. “It’s a difficult window to attract players to a club but it has been made even more difficult considering our league position, so it speaks volumes for the player and his attitude that he is embracing the challenge we face as a club. “I’m really happy that we have managed to bring in a much needed offensive option, albeit I hope that we can add a further player in this area in the window too. “Ipswich Town have been very helpful and done all they can to help facilitate the transfer. The player comes in with a large sell-on for Ipswich Town and a small contingency built in if we can manage to retain our Premiership status next season. “I want to thank John McIlvogue, John Ward and Dave Black who have all went above and beyond to find the finances for Tete to become a Livingston player in this window.”

Photo: James Ager



