Morsy, Burns and Broadhead Among Seven Changes For Blues at Stoke

Monday, 1st Jan 2024 14:20 Town have made seven changes for this afternoon’s game at Stoke City. Skipper Sam Morsy comes back into the side following his suspension along with Harry Clarke, George Edmundson, Kayden Jackson, Wes Burns, Nathan Broadhead and Axel Tuanzebe. Out of the team are Cameron Burgess, who has joined up with the Australia squad ahead of the Asian Cup, and Freddie Ladapo, Dom Ball, Brandon Williams, Omari Hutchinson, Marcus Harness and Cameron Humphreys, who are on the bench. While Broadhead and Burns are over their illness, Leif Davis remains sidelined with his calf problem. Elkan Baggott is absent from the 20 having been on the bench on Friday having joined up with Indonesia. Vaclav Hladky will be in goal with the back four perhaps Luke Woolfenden at right-back and ex-Stoke loanee Harry Clarke on the left with Axel Tuanzebe and George Edmundson the centre-halves. Morsy will be partnered by Massimo Luongo in the centre of midfield with Burns, Conor Chaplin and Broadhead behind striker Jackson. Stoke make two changes from the team which drew 1-1 with Watford on Friday with midfielder Lewis Baker coming in for his first start since April for Ben Pearson. Right-back Ki-Jana Hoever also replaces winger Sead Haksabanovic, while Lynden Gooch, Enda Stevens, Josh Laurent, Tyrese Campbell and Mehdi Leris are all unavailable due to injury. Stoke: Bonham, Rose, Burger (c), Vidigal, Baker, Thompson, Hoever, Mmaee, Junho, McNally, Tchamadeu. Subs: Simkin, Gayle, Johnson, Wilmot, Wesley, Haksabanovic, Clark, Sidibe, Lowe. Town: Hladky, Clarke, Woolfenden, Tuanzebe, Edmundson, Morsy (c), Luongo, Burns, Chaplin, Broadhead, Jackson. Subs: Walton, Williams, Ball, Humphreys, Taylor, Aluko, Harness, Hutchinson, Ladapo. Referee: James Bell (Sheffield).

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Bert added 14:45 - Jan 1

A much better line up than I had feared. 1

TimmyH added 14:48 - Jan 1

That looks a bit better!...still a problem upfront though and a bit surprised Edmundson is in and looks like at left back? COYB! 1

cfmoses added 14:49 - Jan 1

Well that’s much better than the enforced reserves on Friday COYB 0

cfmoses added 14:51 - Jan 1

This game will test our togetherness 0

Dissboyitfc added 15:00 - Jan 1

we never do well against stoke at their place we never seem to beat Schumacher teams!



Will take a draw on this match. 0

Gforce added 15:06 - Jan 1

Nothing up front could be a problem. 0

carsey added 15:08 - Jan 1

Not looking good - just need to get something out of this then re-group once the new/replacements arrive 0

blueboy1981 added 15:13 - Jan 1

Powder Puff final third / up front !!

Obviously a Point the Target. 0

Stewarts_Number1 added 15:21 - Jan 1

Need to hurry up and get Stansfield in, need a bit more weight up front, could do with another. I like the Armstrong youngster from QPR, seems a lot better than Jackson or Ladapo, got to be worth a cheeky bid surely, Or could we porridge Lg1 for a decent young striker with qualities. Jack Clarke on the wing would supplement Burns on the other side, hey ho just to wait and see what's the Management have scouted out and decided on... 0

Stewarts_Number1 added 15:23 - Jan 1

Damn autocorrect, meant to be PILLAGE Lg1, lol, not Porridge 0

Linkboy13 added 15:31 - Jan 1

Big Boost to have Morsy and Burns back along with Davis McKenna's automatic choices. Always worried when there's wholesale changes in defence. A fully fit Edmundson is an asset but he's had a long standing ankle problem for a while now. All teams have a sticky period in the season we need to get two or three players in the transfer window as our fringe players are Div standard. 0

Dissboyitfc added 15:35 - Jan 1

stupid comment! I have never known McKenna to set out for a draw. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments