Morsy, Burns and Broadhead Among Seven Changes For Blues at Stoke
Monday, 1st Jan 2024 14:20
Town have made seven changes for this afternoon’s game at Stoke City.
Skipper Sam Morsy comes back into the side following his suspension along with Harry Clarke, George Edmundson, Kayden Jackson, Wes Burns, Nathan Broadhead and Axel Tuanzebe.
Out of the team are Cameron Burgess, who has joined up with the Australia squad ahead of the Asian Cup, and Freddie Ladapo, Dom Ball, Brandon Williams, Omari Hutchinson, Marcus Harness and Cameron Humphreys, who are on the bench.
While Broadhead and Burns are over their illness, Leif Davis remains sidelined with his calf problem. Elkan Baggott is absent from the 20 having been on the bench on Friday having joined up with Indonesia.
Vaclav Hladky will be in goal with the back four perhaps Luke Woolfenden at right-back and ex-Stoke loanee Harry Clarke on the left with Axel Tuanzebe and George Edmundson the centre-halves.
Morsy will be partnered by Massimo Luongo in the centre of midfield with Burns, Conor Chaplin and Broadhead behind striker Jackson.
Stoke make two changes from the team which drew 1-1 with Watford on Friday with midfielder Lewis Baker coming in for his first start since April for Ben Pearson.
Right-back Ki-Jana Hoever also replaces winger Sead Haksabanovic, while Lynden Gooch, Enda Stevens, Josh Laurent, Tyrese Campbell and Mehdi Leris are all unavailable due to injury.
Stoke: Bonham, Rose, Burger (c), Vidigal, Baker, Thompson, Hoever, Mmaee, Junho, McNally, Tchamadeu. Subs: Simkin, Gayle, Johnson, Wilmot, Wesley, Haksabanovic, Clark, Sidibe, Lowe.
Town: Hladky, Clarke, Woolfenden, Tuanzebe, Edmundson, Morsy (c), Luongo, Burns, Chaplin, Broadhead, Jackson. Subs: Walton, Williams, Ball, Humphreys, Taylor, Aluko, Harness, Hutchinson, Ladapo. Referee: James Bell (Sheffield).
