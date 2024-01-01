Chaplin: Frustrating Not to Get Win We Deserved

Monday, 1st Jan 2024 18:50 Town forward Conor Chaplin feels the Blues have deserved more in recent weeks despite having now gone five matches without a win following the 0-0 with Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium. The Blues kicked off 2024 with a second successive goalless draw for the first time under Kieran McKenna, despite having played the final 23 minutes against ten men after Jordan Thompson was sent off for the Potters. Chaplin believes the Blues have been unfortunate not to win during the busy festive period and feels Town’s performances are still strong despite not picking up too many points of late. Asked if the point with the Potters was a frustrating result, the 26-year-old said: “Yeah, of course, probably because we were in full control and were the better team. “They went down to ten men which doesn’t make it easy but we definitely had full control in the second half, and probably from kick-off we were penetrating and in control of the game. We were looking threatening and controlling the transition moments a lot better. “In the end it’s definitely frustrating not to get a goal and not get a win that I feel we’ve deserved in the last few games. We finish off that tight four-game period with frustration just because we didn’t get a win that I think we deserved in that period. “The positive is that we’re not losing many. We’ve played every team once and some teams twice and we’ve lost to two teams this season, that’s a big positive.

“In isolation, this is a good point coming away from home to Stoke but probably a little bit frustrating because at the start of the block we would have been looking to pick up more points than we have done in this last four games. I feel like we’ve deserved more, to be honest.” Town recorded a sixth away clean sheet of the season – the most in the division – and have now gone 246 minutes without conceding a goal. “That’s a positive, definitely,” Chaplin said. “I thought we looked really solid today. George [Edmundson] came into the team and was outstanding, Axel [Tuanzebe] was brilliant in the right-back position, somewhere he hasn’t been training in as he’s been training at centre-half but I thought he was brilliant. “It’s just testament to the boys for keeping ready and knowing that the chance will come. I don’t know when the last time George played [against Plymouth in October] but I thought he was absolutely fantastic.” Edmundson was making only his third league appearance of the season, but Chaplin says the former Rangers defender is a big part of the squad and was delighted with his performance. He said: “Everyone loves him. He’s such a good guy and an important part of the changing room dynamic, a big voice and big character. I was really happy for him today with the performance he put in as he deserves it. “It’s been tough for him at times as everyone wants to play, but he’s been training really well and got his head down. He’s fully supported the boys that are playing in front of him, which is what we all expect from each other in this group, and it’s not a given because a lot of places aren’t like that. “Also, we need to understand that it’s not easy to do that but he has been doing that for a long time which has been fantastic.” Despite the form of late not being of the standard set at the beginning of the season, Town remain second in the Championship and remain three points clear of third-placed Southampton after the Saints drew with Norwich City. “It’s time for calm heads and for some calm reflection,” Chaplin stressed. “We’re in a great position, we’re still very much focused on performances and I thought the performance today was absolutely brilliant. “I thought the performance in the second half against QPR was brilliant, so we’re definitely in a good spot. It’s just frustrating we haven’t managed to get the goal we’ve deserved in the last couple.” With the January transfer window now open, Town are expected to strengthen across the board, particularly in forward areas given the news that George Hirst is expected to miss the majority of the campaign with injury. Asked if some fresh faces would make a difference to the group, Chaplin said: “Of course, we need to evolve and get better and it’s something all the boys are fully behind. “Obviously it’s not the control of any of us as it’s up to the club to sort, but anything that makes us better the lads are fully behind.” One negative is that captain Sam Morsy accumulated his tenth booking of the season, meaning he will now serve a two-match suspension. That will see the Egyptian international miss the televised fixtures at home to Sunderland and the away to league leaders Leicester City. Of Morsy’s absence, Chaplin said: “Sam’s our leader and is a big part of what we do. But that’s what the squad is for, we’ve shown in this last block that the lads are ready to come into the team and perform. We’re going to need that again.”

Photo: TWTD



