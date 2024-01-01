|Stoke City 0 v 0 Ipswich Town
SkyBet Championship
Monday, 1st January 2024 Kick-off 15:00
Schumacher: Red Card a Little Bit Unnecessary
Monday, 1st Jan 2024 18:57
Stoke City boss Steven Schumacher felt the red card shown to Jordan Thompson was “a little bit unnecessary” and “spoilt the game”.
Northern Ireland international Thompson, 26, already booked for a foul on Kayden Jackson in the first half, was dismissed for indicating to replacement referee Thomas Bramall that he should yellow-card Conor Chaplin for a foul, leading to his second caution and then a red card.
“I just felt it was a little bit unnecessary,” Schumacher said. “I think it wasn't a clear and obvious one.
“The referee is saying that Jordan's waved an imaginary card. I didn't see that. I think Jordan put his hands up but that's what he’s said he’s seen.
“I asked the fourth official if he’d seen it and he said no. Not many people in the stadium have seen it. I just felt it was a little bit unnecessary and, if anything it kind of spoiled the game a little bit.”
He added: “I didn't think [it was a game with any malice or nasty challenges], not really, I didn’t think so.
“Even Jordan's first yellow card, it was the first tackle of the game [on Jackson] and was just a coming together. I don't know whether that was even worthy of a yellow card and I'll probably have to watch it back.
“But I just felt, unfortunately, it spoiled our attacking flow and from a neutral’s point of view, it just spoilt the game.
“But credit to the players, they stuck in, didn’t let it affect them and managed to work hard and keep the door shut and keep Ipswich out, and deserved the point in the end.”
Like McKenna, the former Plymouth boss, now unbeaten in four games since departing Home Park for the bet365 Stadium, felt it was a hard-fought match.
“Absolutely, which we knew it was going to be because Ipswich are a top team and they’re in their position in the league for a reason, because they are one of the best teams,” he said.
“We’ve had to work really hard to understand how to press them and try and be organised behind the ball.
“But I thought we were also really good with the ball, especially early on in the game, I thought we were excellent.
“If we’d had scored when we were on top, that would have given everyone more belief and more confidence, but the players are giving us everything that they can at the moment.
“Physically it’s hard, it’s demanding and to play the fourth game in 10 days, to play at that intensity level is really tough, so I’m really pleased for them.”
Photo: TWTD
|
