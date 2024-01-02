Brighton Winger Sarmiento Set For Town Loan

Tuesday, 2nd Jan 2024 10:26 Brighton winger Jeremy Sarmiento is set to join the Blues on loan having been recalled from a loan spell at West Brom, according to a report in Ecuador. Sarmiento, 21, joined the Seagulls from Benfica in 2021 and has made five senior starts and 14 sub appearances for the Premier League club. The 13-times-capped Ecuador international, who can play in wide roles or as a number 10, joined the Baggies on loan in July having signed a new contract with his parent club which runs to the summer of 2027. While at the Hawthorns, Sarmiento made seven starts and 14 sub appearances, scoring twice, before Brighton announced his recall yesterday. And, according to Ecuadorian journalist Maria Jose Flores, Sarmiento’s move to the Blues will be confirmed in the next few hours and could also extend into next season. “Brighton interrupted Jeremy Sarmiento's loan due to the few minutes he has had with West Bromwich,” her tweet reads in English. “The Ecuadorian continues to be one of Brighton's big projects for the future, which is why they have already agreed on a new loan. “In the next few hours they will announce that Sarmiento will play six months for Ipswich Town, which is second in the EFL Championship. “If they achieve promotion to the Premier League, the loan can be extended for another year, otherwise Jeremy will return to Brighton in June.” Having been born in Madrid, Sarmiento moved to London as a seven-year-old and was with Charlton’s youth set-up before joining Benfica in 2018. Prior to committing his international career to Ecuador, for whom he qualifies through his parents, Sarmiento won England caps at U16, U17 and U18 levels. 📣ATENCIÓN: Jeremy Sarmiento llegaría al Ipswich Town Football Club.

El Brighton interrumpió el préstamo de Jeremy Sarmiento por los pocos minutos que ha tenido con el West Bromwich. El ecuatoriano sigue siendo uno de los grandes proyectos del Brighton a futuro, es por eso que… pic.twitter.com/KLgb6BKzuH — Maria Jose Flores (@majofloresm) January 2, 2024

Photo: Imago Images Sports



Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 10:29 - Jan 2

As usual a surprise and someone who has never been linked to us to the best of my knowledge. Sounds promising. Let's see if it really happens. 2

Help added 10:29 - Jan 2

c'mon, I love MA and KM, anyone else see that one coming? not me. 1

Lightningboy added 10:31 - Jan 2

Probably needed seeing as Hutchinson & surprisingly Broadhead have gone way off the boil in recent matches.

I just hope we're not going to go too far down the loans route. 0

MickMillsTash added 10:36 - Jan 2

Right or Left footed ? 0

SuperKieranMcKenna added 10:37 - Jan 2

Great signing- well done Ashton moving so quickly! 2

Mariner1974 added 10:40 - Jan 2

Yeh I've liked him whenever I've seen him play for Brighton. Has plenty of skills to bamboozle a defender. Came on for the last 20 mins against us at West Brom and looked good then as well. Would be a welcome addition to draw defenders to him and create space for others. 0

Mariner1974 added 10:41 - Jan 2

Tends to play on the left...Broadhead/ Harness territory. 0

Gforce added 10:42 - Jan 2

Don't know too much about this fella,but trust in Km Hopefully a striker or 2 to follow shortly.

I notice Birmingham have sacked Rooney this morning,a case of thinking a big name has to be brought in,regardless of experience.

How on earth will he pay his mortgage now ! 1

Cavendish_Blue added 10:50 - Jan 2

Can he play no.9?



Looks like his recent substitutions have been both no.10 or on one occasion replacing a striker.



With Jackson and Ladapo not up to scratch we really do need at least one new out and out striker.....or 3!!!!! 0

NorwichBlue138 added 11:03 - Jan 2

Am I the only one thinking Broadhead becomes the new Hirst, at least in the short term? Would Sarmiento (if signed) not be a like for like replacement for NB, meaning we're shifting Broadhead up top? Sounds like Ladapo is well out of favour now (even when Jackson went off against Stoke, Hutchinson came on instead and we shuffled the pack.



An exciting window ahead and easy to get negative. I'd expected us to only get 9 points from the 7 December games and we got 12, still not far off the two-per-game that is the promotion benchmark. We're three points ahead of that from 26 played so far. Sunderland and Leicester are tough, but the games spread out and get easier after that. Southampton have some difficult games ahead too. Let's get behind the boys... me included! 5

Europablue added 11:09 - Jan 2

He sounds like he will be a good signing, but it sounds like another case of recalling a player for not getting enough minutes. I think you can see Williams as a good case study in that the player can force their way into the starting line up and stay there with consistent performances or drop out based on poor form. We won't be guaranteeing any player minutes, just a fair shot at playing if you are performing. These Premier League clubs are very entitled. Actually, players like Dane Scarlett could really benefit from sticking to it and earning a place in the side. It was absolute nonsense to recall him during December and with no chance of him going out on loan anywhere else. 0

d77sgw added 11:09 - Jan 2

Exactly what I was thinking Norwich - move Broadhead up front. Not a Hirst replacement as such, but much more mobile than Ladapo. Then sign a target man (on loan?) also.

0

OliveR16 added 11:10 - Jan 2

Strikers are gold dust - I think NorwichBlue138 might be on to something. I think Broadhead is one of our two 'new' No 9s and possibly Stansfield and this guy makes that possible. Love Hutchinson - but why don't the Chelsea Youth Academy teach players the offside rule? (Or landing crosses short of row 35 behind the goal) 0

bluelad7 added 11:15 - Jan 2

Yes, I would put Broadhead upfront and put the lead from Briighton on the left in his place 0

Wooly74 added 11:20 - Jan 2

Not a bad loan signing, but NB is no number 9, his overall finishing against that lot up the road should show you that!



For me, I’d go for Stansfield and Bishop from Portsmouth who I think could be a very good replacement for Hirst.



0

Broadbent23 added 11:21 - Jan 2

Maybe not the answer. He has skill but we need goals and defenders. Hopefully MA will carry on dealing in the transfer market. 0

Marinersnose added 11:24 - Jan 2

Broadhead can play the striker role but lacks the stature for the role required under KMK as Hirst is very strong and robust and can withstand so much physicality.

Too many negatives on Hutchinson imo. He’s still young and is by far the most talented wide player at the club but he’s still developing areas of weakness in his game. Class is permanent form is temporary 2

Europablue added 11:27 - Jan 2

OliveR16 I agree that Hutchinson is offside far too often, but on at least one occasion in the Stoke match the ball was released way too late and he was obviously in an offside position by the time the ball was played, so much so that I was shouting at the TV saying why did he pass it to him in that position? 0

BobbyBell added 11:47 - Jan 2

Just because the first signing is not a striker doesn't mean we're not working on it. This loan may have been agreed a while ago. Getting a top class striker will probably tale a lot of work and negotiation so we must be patient. This loan is another promising youngster who KM and his team can develop. Much like Hutchinson, Scarlett and Williams we will have to wait and see what he can offer. They don't all work out but it's a great path to go down. 1

