Sarmiento Loan Set to Be Confirmed Tomorrow
Tuesday, 2nd Jan 2024 18:52
Brighton forward Jeremy Sarmiento’s half-season loan to the Blues from Brighton & Hove Albion is set to be confirmed tomorrow, TWTD understands.
Town’s interest in the 21-year-old emerged from Ecuador this morning, Sarmiento having been recalled from his loan spell with West Brom yesterday.
Sarmiento joined the Seagulls from Benfica in 2021 and has made five senior starts and 14 sub appearances for the Premier League club.
The 13-times-capped Ecuador international, who can play in wide roles or as a number 10, joined the Baggies on loan in July having signed a new contract with his parent club which runs to the summer of 2027.
While at the Hawthorns, Sarmiento made seven starts and 14 sub appearances, scoring twice, before Brighton announced his recall due to his lack of action.
According to Ecuadorian journalist Maria Jose Flores, who broke the story, Sarmiento’s move to the Blues could also extend into next season.
“Brighton interrupted Jeremy Sarmiento's loan due to the few minutes he has had with West Bromwich,” her tweet reads in English.
“The Ecuadorian continues to be one of Brighton's big projects for the future, which is why they have already agreed on a new loan.
“In the next few hours they will announce that Sarmiento will play six months for Ipswich Town, which is second in the EFL Championship.
“If they achieve promotion to the Premier League, the loan can be extended for another year, otherwise Jeremy will return to Brighton in June.”
Having been born in Madrid, Sarmiento moved to London as a seven-year-old and was with Charlton’s youth set-up before joining Benfica in 2018.
Prior to committing his international career to Ecuador, for whom he qualifies through his parents, Sarmiento won England caps at U16, U17 and U18 levels.
Meanwhile, two-times Blues loanee Bersant Celina, 27, has signed for Swedish club AIK on a permanent basis until August 2026, ending his stay with French side Dijon.
Photo: Imago Images Sports
