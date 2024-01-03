Town Confirm Sarmiento Loan Signing
Wednesday, 3rd Jan 2024 09:09
Town have confirmed the loan signing of forward Jeremy Sarmiento from Brighton & Hove Albion, following his recall from West Brom earlier this week.
The Blues’ interest in the 21-year-old emerged from Ecuador yesterday morning, Sarmiento having been recalled from his loan spell with the Baggies on New Year’s Day.
“I’m very excited to be joining Ipswich at a time when they have been on a great run since winning promotion to the Championship,” Sarmiento told the club site.
“Ipswich were always there, after interest in the summer which didn’t quite work out, but I’m here now and I’m ready to do my best.
“It’s happened quickly and smoothly and I’ve enjoyed my conversations with the manager, which made it clear this is where I should play, so I’m excited to try and show him what I can do and earn minutes in a team which plays a style I think will suit me.
“I am a direct player and like to get the fans on their feet with a bit of flair, which is a big side to my game, and I can’t wait to get started.”
He says Town and the Seagulls have a similar playing style, which should benefit him: “Brighton thought that this was the right move for me and it just made sense.
"[The teams have] a similar playing style, so it shouldn’t really be a change for me, I should be used to it and I’m just ready.”
Brighton technical director David Weir told his club’s official website: “This is a good move for Jeremy in terms of his development. We wish him every success at Ipswich and we’re looking forward to following his progress in the second half of the season.”
Sarmiento, who according to reports in Ecuador could extend his spell into next season if the Blues are promoted, joined the Seagulls from Benfica in January 2021 after rejecting a contract from the Portuguese side - and reportedly overtures from Bayern Munich and Barcelona - and has made five senior starts and 14 sub appearances for the Premier League club.
The 13-times-capped Ecuador international, who can play in wide roles or as a number 10, joined the Baggies on loan in July having signed a new contract with his parent club which runs to the summer of 2027.
While at the Hawthorns, Sarmiento made seven starts and 14 sub appearances, scoring twice, before Brighton announced his recall due to his lack of action.
Having been born in Madrid, Sarmiento moved to London as a seven-year-old and was with Charlton’s youth set-up before joining Benfica in 2018.
Prior to committing his international career to Ecuador, for whom he qualifies through his parents, Sarmiento won England caps at U16, U17 and U18 levels. He appeared for the South American country as a sub in all three of their games at the World Cup in Qatar last year.
Sarmiento is Town’s first signing of the January window and also the club's first Ecuadorian player.
Photo: ITFC
