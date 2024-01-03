Town Confirm Sarmiento Loan Signing

Wednesday, 3rd Jan 2024 09:09 Town have confirmed the loan signing of forward Jeremy Sarmiento from Brighton & Hove Albion, following his recall from West Brom earlier this week. The Blues’ interest in the 21-year-old emerged from Ecuador yesterday morning, Sarmiento having been recalled from his loan spell with the Baggies on New Year’s Day. “I’m very excited to be joining Ipswich at a time when they have been on a great run since winning promotion to the Championship,” Sarmiento told the club site. “Ipswich were always there, after interest in the summer which didn’t quite work out, but I’m here now and I’m ready to do my best. “It’s happened quickly and smoothly and I’ve enjoyed my conversations with the manager, which made it clear this is where I should play, so I’m excited to try and show him what I can do and earn minutes in a team which plays a style I think will suit me. “I am a direct player and like to get the fans on their feet with a bit of flair, which is a big side to my game, and I can’t wait to get started.” He says Town and the Seagulls have a similar playing style, which should benefit him: “Brighton thought that this was the right move for me and it just made sense. "[The teams have] a similar playing style, so it shouldn’t really be a change for me, I should be used to it and I’m just ready.” Brighton technical director David Weir told his club’s official website: “This is a good move for Jeremy in terms of his development. We wish him every success at Ipswich and we’re looking forward to following his progress in the second half of the season.” Sarmiento, who according to reports in Ecuador could extend his spell into next season if the Blues are promoted, joined the Seagulls from Benfica in January 2021 after rejecting a contract from the Portuguese side - and reportedly overtures from Bayern Munich and Barcelona - and has made five senior starts and 14 sub appearances for the Premier League club. The 13-times-capped Ecuador international, who can play in wide roles or as a number 10, joined the Baggies on loan in July having signed a new contract with his parent club which runs to the summer of 2027. While at the Hawthorns, Sarmiento made seven starts and 14 sub appearances, scoring twice, before Brighton announced his recall due to his lack of action. Having been born in Madrid, Sarmiento moved to London as a seven-year-old and was with Charlton’s youth set-up before joining Benfica in 2018. Prior to committing his international career to Ecuador, for whom he qualifies through his parents, Sarmiento won England caps at U16, U17 and U18 levels. He appeared for the South American country as a sub in all three of their games at the World Cup in Qatar last year. Sarmiento is Town’s first signing of the January window and also the club's first Ecuadorian player.

Photo: ITFC



jakeyboy26 added 09:11 - Jan 3

Exciting signing, good start to the window and reassuring to see our transfer news staying private until the end - now let's see a striker please! 5

Europablue added 09:12 - Jan 3

He's up early! 0

IpswichT62OldBoy added 09:13 - Jan 3

He looks happy, so do I now. 1

Europablue added 09:18 - Jan 3

"I’m excited to try and show him what I can do and earn minutes in a team which plays a style I think will suit me". That's good to hear. He was recalled due to lack of minutes at West Brom, but that was probably down to the style of play. It sounds like Brighton and maybe the player made the mistake to choose the established Championship team over the team that has the right playing style. It reminds me of last January when Hirst signed on loan after turning us down in the summer, and look how well that turned out!

Anyway, good luck to Jeremy. We all hope you can do well for us. It does seem like West Brom play the wrong style, so I'm expecting him to flourish with us. 1

herfie added 09:20 - Jan 3

Warmest of welcomes, Jeremy! Hope you enjoy your time as part of a wonderful club. We look forward to watching you helping us to promotion. COYB! 1

leftie1972 added 09:21 - Jan 3

Welcome Jeremy, start running at those defenders and making them panic! We need to make up for the missed points over the Christmas period. 1

BlueySwede added 09:21 - Jan 3

We certainly need a bit of injection creativity-wise, so this could be a great addition. Well done Town! 2

Reality_2021 added 09:29 - Jan 3

Always take the videos with a pinch of salt, but looks handy in tight quarters and might be just what we need when teams are dropping deep and staying tight.



Brighton have a habit of picking up gems and them turning into really good talented attacking players. 3

Len_Brennan added 09:36 - Jan 3

Good quality signing for a side serious about pushing on in the race for promotion.

Jay Stansfield still hasn't been recalled from Birmingham & played for them on New Year's Day, unlike Sarmiento who wasn't in the WBA squad, so that one doesn't seem quite so close. Guess we'll all have to be surprised again by the centre forward(s) we bring in.

We are definitely in for Charlie Hughes, who would be an excellent addition at centre half & completely fits the profile of young player that McKenna/the club has been targeting as a permanent signing; he might cost a few million now, but could be worth 5 or 10 times that in 2 years. There are a few others in for though & he recently signed an extension to a long contract. 1

Ipswichbusiness added 09:42 - Jan 3

Len Brennan; agree that Charlie Hughes sounds like a quality young player, but he is under contract until 2028 and so would be difficult/expensive to prise away. 0

ArnieM added 09:52 - Jan 3

Welcome Jeremy…. We all look forward to seeing your scintillating runs on the ball .

COYBs 0

rugbytomc added 10:06 - Jan 3

Happy with the early business. Look forward to more. One signing I’d make at the end of the window is a South American scout! 0

ArnieM added 10:08 - Jan 3

Rugbytomc: I’ve been saying the same for two seasons now. I expect we are starting to look more abroad but think that South American market would be ideal in terms of style of play. 0

Linkboy13 added 10:16 - Jan 3

McKenna's working on a very tight budget by championship standards so let's hope he can work his magic on what looks like a good squad player. I do think Gamechanger should make a statement of intent and give McKenna the funds he requires to push us over the line . McKenna is ambitious like any manager and we must keep him happy and not tempt him to go to pastures new. I know the happy clappers will down mark me but this is reality im afraid. -1

BlueArrow added 10:24 - Jan 3

Welcome to The Towen Jeremy and show us your skills 0

Jugsy added 10:25 - Jan 3

To be fair to Sarmiento and Brighton, in the summer he/they would always choose West Brom over us. We were recently promoted League One side vs a team with reasonable promotion aspirations, it would be fair to assume we'd be struggling and not playing to Sarmiento's strengths of attacking football. McKenna has turned the table on it's head and attracting talented players to us is way more feasible now.



What great leadership we have. Onwards and upwards! 0

Europablue added 10:34 - Jan 3

Linkboy13 Gamechanger will support KM to the extent that the rules allow. They have enough capital and are clearly not afraid to spend it. I really think that the smart moves are top-quality loan signings with the intent to buy more players if we get promoted. Gamechanger don't need to prove anything. A lot of people complained about our summer business and that we were too weak. As it turns out we lasted until about a week or two before January and now we desperately need reinforcements. 0

oldblue added 10:35 - Jan 3

I would like Eiran Cashin from Derby..straight in the team 22 yrs old ..would cost a bit but maybe cash plus player(s) exchange deal ..

Europablue added 10:39 - Jan 3

Jugsy Sarmiento might not have had much chance to decide where he went on loan if Brighton chose West Brom. However, Brighton are a very well-run club and they should have been aware of the style of play that Ipswich had cultivated in League One, and should have been aware that it would suit Sarmiento better than West Brom and that we would be competitive. Of course, no one expected us to be competing for automatic promotion. 0

Europablue added 10:42 - Jan 3

We probably should be looking at South American players, but Sarmiento was more likely to have been scouted in South London than South America. He grew up in Madrid and London and played for the England youth teams. 0

