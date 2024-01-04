McKenna: A Couple of Issues, Nothing Major

Thursday, 4th Jan 2024 14:39 Town boss Kieran McKenna says the Blues have a couple of injury issues ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup tie at AFC Wimbledon, while Leif Davis won’t be involved. Left-back Davis has a calf problem which has kept him out of the last two matches, while striker George Hirst is out for most of the rest of the season with a hamstring injury, for which he is to undergo an operation early next week. “We have a couple of little issues since Monday, nothing major,” McKenna said when asked if he had any new injury issues. “We wouldn’t expect Leif to be back fit yet. “Of course, George, but we have a couple of other players who need assessment after the game on Monday. “Nothing major, but there might be one or two where Saturday comes a little bit too quick or there’s an extra need for a rest period to prepare for the games we have coming up.” Midfielder Lee Evans has been out since undergoing surgery in October but McKenna says the Welshman is doing well but still won’t be back for a while yet. “Lee’s progressing well, I think he’s recently had a specialist appointment and they were very happy with the progression,” he said. “He’s still got quite a decent road ahead, he’s not out on the grass yet, he’s not doing any pitch work, even on an individual level. “It’s still going to be a significant period of time but he’s progressing as scheduled. Hopefully he’ll be back fit this season, but it’s not going to be this month, it’s not very imminent.”

MickMillsTash added 14:46 - Jan 4

How is Brandon Williams ?

1

oldelsworthyfan added 15:22 - Jan 4

We have to find a replacement for George Hirst until George is fully fit again.

0

mathiemagic added 15:30 - Jan 4

We already have him, Sarmeinto - Ladapo up front and/or Broadhead with Sarmiento on the wing in their place Is my reconing. Im more concerned about the defence, very lacking in that department of Championship standard. -1

