McKenna: A Couple of Issues, Nothing Major
Thursday, 4th Jan 2024 14:39
Town boss Kieran McKenna says the Blues have a couple of injury issues ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup tie at AFC Wimbledon, while Leif Davis won’t be involved.
Left-back Davis has a calf problem which has kept him out of the last two matches, while striker George Hirst is out for most of the rest of the season with a hamstring injury, for which he is to undergo an operation early next week.
“We have a couple of little issues since Monday, nothing major,” McKenna said when asked if he had any new injury issues. “We wouldn’t expect Leif to be back fit yet.
“Of course, George, but we have a couple of other players who need assessment after the game on Monday.
“Nothing major, but there might be one or two where Saturday comes a little bit too quick or there’s an extra need for a rest period to prepare for the games we have coming up.”
Midfielder Lee Evans has been out since undergoing surgery in October but McKenna says the Welshman is doing well but still won’t be back for a while yet.
“Lee’s progressing well, I think he’s recently had a specialist appointment and they were very happy with the progression,” he said.
“He’s still got quite a decent road ahead, he’s not out on the grass yet, he’s not doing any pitch work, even on an individual level.
“It’s still going to be a significant period of time but he’s progressing as scheduled. Hopefully he’ll be back fit this season, but it’s not going to be this month, it’s not very imminent.”
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 295 bloggers
Kieran's Great Matter by CharlieWoodsNotebook
Five hundred years ago, Henry the VIII decided he wanted to divorce Catherine of Aragon to wed Anne Boleyn.
Opposition Preview - Stoke City (Away) by ad_wilkin
It’s not quite a Tuesday night at Stoke but Town begin the new year with a Monday afternoon kick-off up north.
Shopping In The New Year Sales - Ten Players I Would Happily See at Portman Road This January by CharlieWoodsNotebook
Following the worrying injury to George Hirst and the return to Spurs of Dane Scarlett, here are 10 players I’d be happy to see added to Ipswich’s now 24 (of 25) man squad in January.
Opposition Preview - QPR (Home) by ad_wilkin
We’re now fully into the second half of fixtures and Town have now played every team coming up in this second. It’s yet another game in the festive period following the visit of Leicester and this time it is Queens Park Rangers who make the visit to Portman Road.
Opposition Preview - Leicester City by ad_wilkin
On Boxing Day, Portman Road will host the runaway leaders of the Championship. A team that have only dropped points on four occasions, have a goal difference of +28 and a squad brimming with Premier League quality talents.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]