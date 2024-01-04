McKenna: Sarmiento Can Add Quite a Lot to Us

Thursday, 4th Jan 2024 15:33 Town boss Kieran McKenna says he’s pleased to have added Brighton forward Jeremy Sarmiento to his squad and says will involve the Ecuadorian international as much as possible in the FA Cup third round tie at AFC Wimbledon on Saturday. Sarmiento, 21, joined the Blues for the rest of the season yesterday, the Seagulls having recalled him from his spell at West Brom due to his lack of involvement with the Baggies. “We're really pleased to have him,” McKenna said. “He's a player that we feel that we know pretty well. We've watched him for a long period, both for Brighton last year and for West Brom this year. “I've spoken to him for a considerable period of time and we feel like he's a good fit here. Culturally, he's a hard-working young player and he wants to improve. And we feel like he can add quite a lot to us within our style of playing, within our systems of play. “We're excited to have him and we hope this will be a good move for him and a good addition for us. “In terms of this weekend, we're hoping to have him involved. Of course, you always have to be a little bit careful when players undergo a move, a lot of travelling, new pitches, new environment, everything. The psychological impact of that can also impact physically if you're not careful. “So we'll try to make good informed decisions, and we'll involve him on Saturday to the maximum possible.” McKenna says it’s a plus that Sarmiento has been at the Hawthorns with his involvement with them having increased latterly. “Yes, especially lately,” he reflected. “He had limited minutes at the start and he had an injury in there as well. But throughout December, he had a really good run of games. “So we feel he comes to us in a good position physically and with a better understanding of the league than he would have had at the start of the season. So that's a bonus. “And I think that's always one of the biggest things on your checklist for signings in January is players who are game-ready and can hopefully help your group in the short term.” Quizzed on where Sarmiento might operate for the Blues, McKenna added: “I think he's, first of all a really versatile attacker. He's played on the right-hand side, wide on the right-hand side as well, for Brighton last year. “He’s played wide on the right-hand side throughout his youth career at Benfica. He's played as a wide left for Ecuador. He played mostly as a touchline wide left for West Brom. “And he's played quite a bit as a number 10. So, of course, that versatility is a big asset for him and a big asset for us to utilise in the best way we think possible. “As a player, he's technically a really, really high-level, fantastic manipulator of a ball, has really good one-v-one skills and has the ability to combine and beat opponents. “And that's something that we really wanted to add to the squad. We have a fantastic range of attributes in the squad. Maybe, say, this time last year with Kyle Edwards, we had some of those qualities in the squad and we don't have quite so much of that this year. “So that was a goal in the summer window as well, to add those qualities. Jeremy certainly adds that. And we feel like he'll be a really important member of the group. “Of course, there are areas in his game for him to improve and develop and that's normal for any young player. “The reason for going out on loan is to develop those qualities and we look to do that. But also, it would be about us trying to get him on the pitch in scenarios where he can use his best attributes, whether that be in either of the wide areas or in more central positions.”

Photo: Matchday Images



