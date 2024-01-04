McKenna: Nothing Very Imminent

Thursday, 4th Jan 2024 15:44 Boss Kieran McKenna says the Blues are working hard on recruiting new strikers but with nothing imminent on that front as yet. Town are short on out-and-out number nines since George Hirst suffered the hamstring injury which is going to require surgery early next week and will keep him out for most of the rest of the season. Another striker was well up McKenna’s January wish-list anyway with Fulham’s Jay Stansfield, who is on loan at Birmingham, a player the Blues are known to been interested in signing. “No, nothing very imminent,” McKenna said when asked about the striker situation. “Of course, we're working really hard on it. “But the reality is that in January, lots of teams want strikers. Teams who have good strikers don't always want to let them go, especially not at the very start of the window, because they want to make sure that they've got enough cover. “So we have targets in each position. We have targets in the forward positions, but I wouldn't imagine that would be anything done before the weekend anyway.” While Town are looking for frontmen, youngster Tete Yengi was allowed to join Scottish Premiership Livingston at the weekend on a permanent basis. The Blues included a hefty sell-on, according to Livingston manager David Martindale, presumably illustrating that the club believes the 23-year-old Australian, who didn’t make a first team appearance at Town, spending much of the last couple of years on loan in Finland and at Northampton, has the potential to reach a higher level. Yes, of course,” McKenna said. “I didn't get to see too much of him ever because he was on loan very shortly after I arrived and spent a fair amount of time out of the building in the last two years. “But he's certainly a player with clear attributes; he has great physical attributes. He's a great lad and really wants to improve and do better. “He's coming from a lower level of football in Australia and has come quite late to the professional game, so he's certainly still on an upward trajectory. “He goes there with our best wishes and we hope he can go and be successful there and build a successful career for himself.” Elsewhere, former Blues winger Gwion Edwards has joined Morecambe on a deal to the end of the season having been without a club since leaving Wigan in the summer. Another ex-Town winger, Armando Dobra, is tipped to join Oxford United from Paul Cook's Chesterfield.

Photo: TWTD



dubblue added 15:57 - Jan 4

Guess we have to be patient, best get the right player rather than rush and live to regret it! 2

Wacko added 16:26 - Jan 4

The new Kieffer Moore 0

terryf added 16:32 - Jan 4

Probably a narrower playing field than last year too. I'd rather be patient though and get in the right recruits. You could say that the F A Cup match has come at the right time and gives us some breathing space.

Shame that we don't have anyone like Hirst to suit our game plan but lets be optimistic that we'll be all smiles come the end of the month! 1

alanmason added 17:01 - Jan 4

Word from Blackburn is that their skipper Lewis Travis is on his way here…. 0

Karlosfandangal added 17:02 - Jan 4

Be interesting to see if Stansfield plays for Birmingham in the cup on Saturday 0

