West Brom and Millwall Games on Sky

Thursday, 4th Jan 2024 18:13

Town’s games at home to West Brom and away at Millwall have changed kick-off times due to live Sky TV coverage.

The Baggies’ visit on Saturday 10th February will now kick-off at the earlier time of 12.20pm, while the game at the Den will now start at 8pm.

Town’s next two league games at home to Sunderland, on Saturday 13th January (KO 5.30pm) and Leicester City Monday 22nd January (KO 8pm) had previously been announced as on Sky.





Photo: Matchday Images