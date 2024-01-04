Humphreys: We'll Have to See If Anything Comes Up But at the Minute I'm Really Happy Here

Thursday, 4th Jan 2024 20:49 Since we are currently in the midst of a transfer window, it is pertinent to ask Town youngster Cameron Humphreys if he feels the time might be right to make a loan switch or whether he believes he would benefit more by staying put to further his football education at Portman Road. The question duly posed, Humphreys said: “I don’t think that anything’s been confirmed and nothing’s been set in stone, so at the minute I’m fully focused on training here and playing here when I get the opportunity. “We’ll have to see if anything comes up but at the minute I’m really happy here training and when I get the opportunity I’ll try and show what I can do on the pitch.” It’s not that Humphreys is ruling out a temporary stint elsewhere but if he is to be tempted to follow that path it is clear he would only want to do so with the blessing of Town manager Kieran McKenna and his staff, in whom he has total faith when it comes to selecting a pathway. Asked how often he converses with McKenna about what’s best for him, Humphreys added: “We have frequent chats and it’s been the same in every window, when there’s been obviously external messages and thoughts – is he going to go, is he going to stay? But the chats between me and the boss have always been very consistent. “We’ve always had a very clear plan and at the minute the plan is to still develop myself and, right now, train and play to the best of my ability. “I have full faith and trust in all the staff here. Again, it’s not just the manager that I speak to; it’s a lot of different coaching staff and staff in other areas to make sure I get the balance right. “If I’m maybe not playing as much games, I can do other things in certain areas to develop myself. But, yes, at the minute I’m really enjoying training here and hoping to play as much as I can.” Humphreys is likely to be in FA Cup third round action on Saturday as Town face League Two opponents AFC Wimbledon in south London and, if given a precious chance to show what he can do, he clearly doesn’t mind if he is asked to perform in central midfield or in the left-back role he occupied last week to make his Championship debut in the Blues’ 0-0 home draw with QPR. He added: “I’d love to be involved this weekend. It would be really good to play in any game, but especially an FA Cup game and one we’re going to have to be well prepared for. “It’s definitely still special for the players, the FA Cup, and I think especially after a busy Christmas period. It’s nice to have a few days on the training pitch and then attack the FA Cup. “I think I try and play a variety of positions. I’ve played a bit further forward, as well as in central midfield, and at left-back. I think the more positions I can play, the better it helps my understanding of the game. I’m looking to improve in all areas. “It was another proud moment for me to make my first Championship start at Portman Road. It was a bit disappointing in terms of not getting the result we quite wanted but a good way to end the year personally.” Humphreys has not featured as often as he did last season but insisted he is happy with his role as a squad member. “Yes, definitely. I think the standard of training has gone up this year, as well as the performances on the pitch, from everyone,” he said. “I’m definitely more than happy with the role I am playing. I’m getting better in training and I’m learning off the more experienced, good players, so I’m really enjoying the season so far. “My plan has always been to keep improving and I said the same last season. From the start to the finish of the season I wanted to be a better version of myself, both on and off the pitch, and that continues this year. The main focus is on improving me, becoming a better player and also learning how to deal with myself off the pitch as well. “It’s been a really good season and even from pre-season you could see that the group was together. Obviously, what we went through last year was a really good season, really positive, and it brought everyone closer together. We’ve used that this season and tried to keep going. I think performances are getting better and better.” Humphreys has already met and trained alongside new signing Jeremy Sarmiento, the Ecuador international winger who has arrived on loan from Brighton for the rest of the season and was with West Bromwich Albion on a similar basis for the first half of the campaign. It means competition for first-team places has intensified but Humphreys said: “He’s settled in well. Like I said, we’re a really tight-knit group, very welcoming. He’s settled in well and looks good in training, so hopefully he can be a good addition.”

