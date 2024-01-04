Humphreys: It's a Strength That I Can Play a Variety of Positions

Thursday, 4th Jan 2024 20:51 Cameron Humphreys has more than one string to his bow and sees his versatility to play either in central midfield or at left-back as a strength. It was in the latter role that he made his first start in England’s second tier, last week’s home clash with QPR at Portman Road when a depleted Town were held to a goalless draw, the first in the league in Kieran McKenna’s managerial reign, with a much-changed line-up also drawing 0-0 at Stoke on New Year’s Day when Humphreys was an unused substitute. The 20-year-old, who was part of the U18 Professional Development League Cup-winning squad and credited with three assists in a 7-0 win over Coventry City in April 2022, confirmed: “It’s not something that is completely new to me. In younger age groups I’ve played at left-back and when I got the opportunity to play up an age group it would usually be at left-back. “I’m continually trying to develop my skill set and it’s slightly different to be playing at left-back rather than central midfield but I feel the more I play there, the more I can learn off the players here. “We’ve got a really good left-back in Leif Davis – he’s started the season really well – so I’m just trying to learn off him and keep developing myself. “I think, at the minute, it’s the best thing. I think it’s a strength I have that I can play in a variety of positions to try and get myself on the pitch and play as many minutes as possible. “So, right now, I’m happy to play in different positions and I think that can only help me in the long term.” Colchester-born Humphreys began his full-time academy scholarship in June 2020 and a year later became a full-time professional, going on to be crowned the club’s Young Player of the Year for the 2021/22 campaign, by which time he had already stepped up to make his senior debut. That came at Portman Road when he started in a 1-0 Carabao Cup first round defeat by Newport County in August 2021 and then he came off the bench for a late cameo for his first FA Cup appearance in a 0-0 home draw against Barrow. Three days later, just over a week before McKenna was unveiled as the club’s new manager, another late outing as a substitute in a 2-0 defeat at Charlton, presided over by caretaker boss John McGreal, signalled his league debut for the Blues. It was in the final game of the 2021/22 season before Humphreys played his next first-team game, replacing Conor Chaplin in the 75th minute of a 4-0 home walloping of Charlton Athletic, but he registered 26 appearances last term in all competitions as Town gained promotion from League One to the Championship, scoring the first of his four goals for the club as he both started and finished in a 3-2 win at Port Vale in October 2022. Humphreys featured in Town’s FA Cup run last season against Bracknell, Buxton, Rotherham, against whom he scored his first goal in the competition to put Town on the road to a 4-1 win over Championship opponents Rotherham, and in the replay at Turf Moor after a goalless first game between the sides he played the entire 90-plus minutes as Burnley edged a 2-1 win thanks to a goal in the closing stages. “I really enjoyed last year’s cup run,” he recalled. “I think it was a good chance for me at that point to show my stuff and get some minutes and we’re hoping for more this year. We’ve got a really good squad that we used last year and I think it will be good to use it again.” Humphreys is a likely starter at AFC Wimbledon on Saturday as Town start this season’s FA Cup campaign against the in-form League Two side and he would like nothing more than for the club to enjoy a run in the world’s oldest knockout competition after they progressed past Bristol Rovers, Reading and Wolves in the Carabao Cup before their interest was ended by Fulham in the fourth round. “I think a cup run can be very good for the whole squad, the whole club really,” he said. “Like we saw this season, we were making a lot of changes in the Carabao Cup games and still putting in really good performances. “It’s testament to everyone in the squad that everyone needs to be ready when called upon. “We’ve seen over the last few games that there’s been injuries, suspensions and other things that people have had to step into the team and done themselves proud. So, yes, a cup run can be really good for the whole squad.”

