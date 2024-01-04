Life's a Pitch TV - Episode 23 - John Peddelty

Thursday, 4th Jan 2024 22:25

This week’s edition of the Life’s a Pitch TV podcast with star guest John Peddelty is now available on YouTube.

The former central defender recalls his time as a player with the Blues under Sir Bobby Robson as well as his days as a police officer working at Portman Road.

Peddelty also talks about Town's Christmas fixtures with host Mark Murphy, legend-in-resident Terry Butcher and TWTD's Phil Ham, with Russell Osman taking a week off.

As well as YouTube, the show will also soon be available on a number of audio podcast platforms.

Currently it can be found - or will be if it hasn’t filtered through yet - on Apple, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Deezer, Buzzsprout, Podcast Index, Podcast Addict, Player FM, Listen Notes, Podcast Chaser and Pocket Podcasts. An RSS feed for the show can be found here.

Photo: TWTD