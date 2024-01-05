Town Closing in On Loan Signing of Blackburn Skipper Travis
Friday, 5th Jan 2024 09:21
TWTD understands Town are in advanced talks regarding the loan signing of Blackburn Rovers captain Lewis Travis with the deal expected to be confirmed today.
The 26-year-old, who plays as a defensive midfielder but also right-back or left-back, is expected at the club today to complete the formalities on his switch to the end of the season.
Travis is currently out of favour at Ewood Park having started only two of the last 10 matches and hasn’t begun a Championship game in his preferred central midfield role since the start of October.
Born in Whiston, Travis was with Liverpool’s academy where he was a defender until joining Rovers’ youth set-up in 2014.
He signed his first pro deal with Blackburn aged 19 in 2017 and made his senior debut later that year, former Town skipper and coach Tony Mowbray having converted him into a midfielder.
Travis, who is 6ft tall, has now made 189 starts and 35 sub appearances for Rovers and signed a new deal running to 2026 in March 2022 and that summer was named club captain.
We understand Town were among a number of Championship clubs who were keen to sign Travis on loan with Millwall, who had previously shown interest in the summer, and Preston among the other suitors.
Travis, who will become the Blues’ second signing of the transfer window, is likely to come into the squad as cover for Sam Morsy, who is suspended for the next two Championship matches, both in terms of playing position and also leadership qualities.
The deal looks set to be done in time for Travis to be in the squad which travels to AFC Wimbledon for tomorrow’s FA Cup third round tie.
Photo: Imago Images Sports
