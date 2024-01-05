Town Closing in On Loan Signing of Blackburn Skipper Travis

Friday, 5th Jan 2024 09:21 TWTD understands Town are in advanced talks regarding the loan signing of Blackburn Rovers captain Lewis Travis with the deal expected to be confirmed today. The 26-year-old, who plays as a defensive midfielder but also right-back or left-back, is expected at the club today to complete the formalities on his switch to the end of the season. Travis is currently out of favour at Ewood Park having started only two of the last 10 matches and hasn’t begun a Championship game in his preferred central midfield role since the start of October. Born in Whiston, Travis was with Liverpool’s academy where he was a defender until joining Rovers’ youth set-up in 2014. He signed his first pro deal with Blackburn aged 19 in 2017 and made his senior debut later that year, former Town skipper and coach Tony Mowbray having converted him into a midfielder. Travis, who is 6ft tall, has now made 189 starts and 35 sub appearances for Rovers and signed a new deal running to 2026 in March 2022 and that summer was named club captain. We understand Town were among a number of Championship clubs who were keen to sign Travis on loan with Millwall, who had previously shown interest in the summer, and Preston among the other suitors. Travis, who will become the Blues’ second signing of the transfer window, is likely to come into the squad as cover for Sam Morsy, who is suspended for the next two Championship matches, both in terms of playing position and also leadership qualities. The deal looks set to be done in time for Travis to be in the squad which travels to AFC Wimbledon for tomorrow’s FA Cup third round tie.

Photo: Imago Images Sports



SpiritOfJohn added 09:25 - Jan 5

Wealth of experience and a good age - well done all concerned! 3

rugbytomc added 09:28 - Jan 5

Full back cover as well with Davis injury, Clarke unable to play too frequently and Williams seemingly out of favour. I love how we continue to sign players under the radar! Gives me hope we can bag a top striker! 3

MickMillsTash added 09:30 - Jan 5

Blackburn fan I know, likes him

189 starts is a pretty good indicator that a few managers have also liked him, looks like he may fallen out with their manager 1

Blooos added 09:31 - Jan 5

With the position we’re in, should we not be signing players that improve our starting 11? I get we need cover but this is a player who can’t get in a team that’s 15 places below us… maybe I just had unrealistic expectations going into this window. -4

OakingtonBlue added 09:34 - Jan 5

I like the potential. This could turn out to be very canny - sort of Chamers (captain at Forest) kinda deal... 0

PortmanTerrorist added 09:35 - Jan 5

Makes complete sense esp if Keiran can raise his standard as he has for Morsy and Luongo. However, this time last year we were buy players suited to the league above, this signing is not quite that unless he makes a big leap in performance given he was not in an inferior Blackburn side who concede too many goals....something you would have thought he would have helped address?! Is he an upgrade on Dom Ball, Cam Humphries or another backup....time will tell but hope it works out and do hope this happens, but when it comes to other key positions (e.g. Striker) we need to be aiming higher. -1

LancsBlue added 09:41 - Jan 5

Blooos - a bit like Morsy and Luongo failing to get in the Middlesboro team? 2

Jugsy added 09:42 - Jan 5

Blooos - what makes you think he won't improve us? Just because he wasn't being picked by his current manager? Luongo wasn't being picked by Middlesborough at all, yet he comes in and changes our midfield. Hirst wasn't being picked by Leicester and was being farmed out on loan... etc. Not all managers get it right - McKenna is certainly better than most with being able to get more out of players.



Plus... it's a loan! Seems low risk to me and could be a masterstroke like so many of the signings we've seen. 3

Blooos added 09:47 - Jan 5

LancsBlue - Middlesborough were a league above us at the time, not 15 places below. I guess we are tight with FFP and imagine we want the majority of the money we can spend to be spent further up the pitch. -1

NorwichBlue138 added 09:49 - Jan 5

Hopefully he can put in a good word with Szmodics to come here too... 2

blueblood_soldier added 09:55 - Jan 5

Comments from my Blackburn Fan mate.. follows them home and away.



I think he’s fell out with the manager mate. He’s a solid player, good tackler, good engine on him. Solid championship CM, happy to do the dirty work but not known for the pretty side of the game. Just the sort of player we need at the minute so god knows why we’re letting him go.. 2

ArnieMsBigToe added 09:55 - Jan 5

Yeah Szmodics. That'd be good!! 1

Rimsy added 09:58 - Jan 5

What's not to like? We're filling gaps with loan deals, leaving funds available to invest in who McK sees fit. Travis is a good solid pro who can add something to the squad. 1

thunderhead added 10:00 - Jan 5

Was funny when watching McKenna interview there was a fradulent slip when he went to say Brighton and started to say Blackburn. I wondered then if we were looking at a Blaclburn player... 0

WonTheCupin78 added 10:03 - Jan 5

Sensible signing. Promising January ahead. Now need 2 strikers. 0

afcfee added 10:04 - Jan 5

Bloos we are 2nd now and Luongo is playing was Middlesbrough first or in the prem when we signed him? 0

MickMillsTash added 10:06 - Jan 5

I'm expecting that McKenna has not forgotten that we need a striker.

I think Brereton Diaz is floundering in Spain - knows this league and proven record 0

yorkieblue62 added 10:09 - Jan 5

I presume Travis was playing regularly in the Blackburn team that almost made the play offs last year. 0

