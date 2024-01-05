Ahadme Could Return to Town

Friday, 5th Jan 2024 10:15 Cambridge United manager Neil Harris has revealed that on-loan Town striker Gassan Ahadme could return to Portman Road during January. Ahadme, 23, joined the U’s in the summer and has scored has netted nine times in 17 starts and seven sub appearances for the League One side, including three in Harris’s first four matches in charge after he took over following Mark Bonner’s departure. However, the Spanish-born Moroccan suffered an ankle injury before Christmaswhich is putting the continuation of his spell in doubt. “I love Gassan,” Harris told the Cambridge Independent. “He’s a cracking lad and a proper pro. He’s done unbelievably well in my first three games and I’m so, so pleased to be working with him. “He’s a loan player and we’ll be dictated to by a certain degree by Ipswich’s expectations and demands. “If he stays with us until the end of the season then so be it, great. If he’s fit by the end of March or beginning of April and he can get some proper time, it will be a great opportunity for us. “But if Ipswich would like him back and recall him then we also understand that as well. “We’ll work with Ipswich for what’s best for Gassan and ultimately [listen to] what Gassan wants as well. “I know he’s loved it here. He’s loved working in our culture, our environment and at the football club. He’s been well received by our supporters and I’ve hit it off with him straight away. “I spoke to Ipswich a couple of weeks ago, the day before he got injured. It was about how he was getting on, how happy he was and how happy we were with him. That was all in line, perfect, Gassan was here until the end of the season and developing well. “Now it will be a case of waiting on Gassan’s specialist appointment, which has been delayed until Monday. Once he’s had that, it will give the opportunity to our medical staff and Ipswich’s medical staff to make an informed decision. “How long will he realistically be out? If that’s going to run until the end of the season then I’m sure Ipswich will want to take Gassan back. “But if Gassan is going to be available for us – certainly by the end of March – then we’ve got to seriously think about wanting to keep him around.” Ahadme’s Town contract runs to the summer of 2025 with the club having an option for a further season, however, it seems unlikely that the former Burton Albion man will have a role to play at Portman Road going forward.

