U18s at Swansea

Friday, 5th Jan 2024 11:00

Town’s U18s are in Professional Development League Two South action for the first time in 2024 when they face Swansea City at the Welsh side’s academy training centre on Saturday morning (KO 11am).

The young Blues are currently eighth in PDL2 South, three places and four points behind the Swans but having played two fewer matches.





Photo: Action Images